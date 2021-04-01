2021 NFL Mock Draft: ESPN's Todd McShay gives Seahawks O-line help originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

The Seattle Seahawks don't pick until the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft. Currently, they have just three picks in total because of a variety of trades that they have made, including the Jamal Adams and Gabe Jackson deals.

As such, the team will need to spend their picks very wisely and address their biggest areas of concern when the 2021 NFL Draft rolls around.

That includes bolstering the team's depth on the offensive line, and that's exactly what ESPN's Todd McShay has the team doing in his latest mock draft.

In a full two-round NFL mock draft, McShay mocked small-school guard/center Quinn Meinerz to the Seahawks with the 56th pick. Here's what McShay said about Meinerz and his fit in Seattle.

I like the Gabe Jackson addition, but the offensive line still has holes, considering it allowed 48-plus sacks for the third straight year in 2020. Wisconsin-Whitewater hasn't had a draft pick since Derek Stanley went in Round 7 in 2007, but Meinerz has the talent to make an impact.

Todd McShay, ESPN

Meinerz impressed during the Senior Bowl and was seen as one of the best players in practice. At his pro day, Meinerz showed off great athleticism for his 320-pound frame, as he blazed a 4.86 in the 40-yard dash. His solid overall testing surely gave him a stock up ahead of the draft.

It makes sense that the Seahawks would target more offensive line help. Adding Jackson and retaining Ethan Pocic were definitely good moves, but adding Meinerz to push Pocic and provide better depth for the team would be smart as well.

Plus, spending a pick on Meinerz would prove to Russell Wilson that the team is serious about upgrading the offensive line. And Meinerz could, perhaps, be the center of the future for Seattle, or the heir apparent to Jackson.

Soon enough, we'll see what the Seahawks end up doing. It's tough to figure exactly who will be on the board with the 56th pick, but this is viewed as a deep offensive line class. So, it's a safe assumption that a solid prospect, like Meinerz, should be on the board when Seattle makes their first selection in the 2021 NFL Draft.