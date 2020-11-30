2021 NFL mock draft: Could Zach Wilson go ahead of Justin Fields?

For months now, it’s seemed like a forgone conclusion that Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence and Ohio State’s Justin Fields would be the first two quarterbacks off the board in the 2021 NFL draft.

But the latest 2021 NFL mock draft from The Athletic’s Dane Brugler goes a different route, putting BYU’s Zach Wilson in the No. 2 spot. Brugler’s mock has the New York Jets taking Lawrence at No. 1, and the Jacksonville Jaguars opting for Wilson over Fields at No. 2.

Brugler says Wilson has the kind of skill set that will easily translate to the NFL game:

The first curveball of this mock draft. In October, I wrote how Wilson had put himself in the conversation to be the second quarterback drafted and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him selected this high. With his natural accuracy and ability to execute off-platform, Wilson’s play translates very well to the next level.

Few things are truly shocking anymore when it comes to the NFL draft, and considering how well Wilson has played this season, it’s not too far-fetched to believe he could end up leapfrogging Fields for the QB2 spot in this class. Both passers are extremely talented, giving a team like the Jags a fantastic scenario in being able to pick between them without even having the No. 1 overall pick.

Fields lands at No. 6 overall in Brugler’s projection, heading to the Carolina Panthers as the eventual successor to Teddy Bridgewater.

The next quarterback off the board in this mock is Trey Lance, who cracks the top 10 by going to the Washington Football Team at No. 8 overall. Alabama’s Mac Jones is the only other quarterback who lands in Brugler’s first round, heading to the New Orleans Saints at No. 31 overall.

