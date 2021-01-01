2021 NFL mock draft: Can the Carolina Panthers still get a franchise QB at No. 9?
The Carolina Panthers won a game on Sunday (the horror!), which dropped them five spots in the 2021 NFL draft order.
Some people have suggested that this knocks them out of position to draft a potential new franchise quarterback. We disagree, though. Our latest seven-round mock draft still has Carolina picking a QB in round one before moving on to some other key roster needs. Here’s how the mock played out.
Round 1: Trey Lance, QB, North Dakota State: 6-foot-3, 230 pounds
Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Teddy Bridgewater has had a disappointing year in Carolina, plain and simple. We expected the Panthers’ offense to be more productive. They did lose Christian McCaffrey for basically the entire season, but that is exactly when the QB needs to step up. Bridgewater simply has not “made it happen” when they needed it. Out of the top four QBs in this year’s class (Lance, Lawrence, Fields, and Wilson), Lance is considered the least NFL ready. However, he's still far from raw and possesses exciting traits that could help him become one of the most versatile QBs at the next level. He has an absolute hose that delivers the deep ball with precision and can fit balls in a tight window on a rope. Lance also possesses outstanding athleticism, which makes him an electric playmaker, as he rushed for over 1,000 yards in 2019. Picking Lance in the first round could be ideal for the Panthers and their questionable QB situation. They can wipe their hands clean of Bridgewater's contract after the 2021 season, so Lance could get a red-shirt year to learn.
Round 2: Trey Smith, OG, Tennessee: 6-foot-5, 330 pounds
Calvin Mattheis/News Sentinel
Smith is an absolute road grater in the run game and possesses quality traits on his pass protection sets. He might be the best run blocker in this class due to his aggressiveness and ability to climb to the second level to make massive impact blocks. Smith does have a bit of a red flag though. He missed all of 2018 and even some of the 2019 offseason with blood clots in his lungs. Since then, he has been cleared medically and returned to the field in 2019 and 2020. PFF graded him out as the second-highest offensive lineman in the class. If the Panthers' medical team gives the go-ahead, they might get one of the draft's biggest steals in the second round.
Round 3: Paulson Adebo, CB, Stanford: 6-foot-2, 195 pounds
Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
The Panthers desperately need a long, lanky corner that can keep up with the big-bodied receivers in the NFC South. Adebo is just the man for the job as he has tremendous length, plus athleticism and does an excellent job in single coverage, especially in the red zone. His lanky frame allows him to outreach receivers at the catch point. Over the course of 2019 and 2020, PFF gave him a 96.1 coverage grade while targeted in single coverage. Adebo has the physical tools and technique to have an immediate impact in the NFL.
Round 4: Baron Browning, LB, Ohio State: 6-foot-3, 240 pounds
Joshua A. Bickel/Columbus Dispatch
Jeremy Chinn and Shaq Thompson have become tackling machines for the Panthers. However, behind them there is an extreme lack of depth. Browning is a prototypical strong-side linebacker that has excellent athleticism and strength to range sideline-to-sideline. He has played somewhat of a limited role for the Buckeye defense throughout his career, but in 2019 they finally started to turn him loose. He compiled 11 tackles for loss and five sacks despite only playing about 60% of the defensive snaps.
Round 5: Nico Collins, WR, Michigan: 6-foot-4, 220 pounds
Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports
One thing missing in Carolina’s star-studded receiving core is a true red-zone threat. Collins is an exciting receiver that has flashed some monster ability to win jump balls and bring down contested catches. In 2019, Collins had an 81.3% contested catch rate, which led all Big Ten receivers by a mile. He has not been tremendously productive at Michigan largely due to having poor quarterback play and being in a run-heavy offense. However, make no mistake, Collins has potential to become an X receiver in the NFL. He possesses solid route running for a receiver his size, plus athleticism, strong hands at the catch point and natural ability to track the deep ball. Collins had a chance to set himself apart in 2020, but decided to opt out of the college football season. Now he’s being projected in rounds 4-5 and if he’s available here for the Panthers they should jump on the opportunity.
Round 6: Bobby Brown III, DT, Texas A&M: 6-foot-4, 325 pounds
SABRINA SCHAEFFER/Staff, The Greenville News
It's no secret Derrick Brown is an emerging star and Carolina needs to find a quality sidekick to take the double-team pressure off him. The Panthers should be looking for an aggressive pass-rushing 3 technique who can win with strength and athleticism. Brown III certainly fits that mold, as he is about as prototypical as they come. His film is pretty inconsistent and lacks high effort plays, but when he flashes, Brown III displays an explosive get off, strong hands, good leverage and quality pass rush moves.
Round 6 (comp): Joshua Kaindoh, DE, Florida State: 6-foot-7, 265 pounds
Joe Rondone/Democrat
A five-star recruit coming out of high school, Kaindoh first got to Florida State at a mere 6-foot-5, 235 pounds. He has obviously hit a growth spurt since then and has some of the most dynamic physical traits of any defender in this class. To call Kaindoh raw is an understatement, though. He has so much to work on involving his technique, developing pass-rush moves and gap penetration. He does show good get-off out of his stance and has significant snaps at edge and inside at the 3 technique, but drafting Kaindoh in the sixth round here is all about potential. For someone who has added almost 40 pounds to a long frame, Kaindoh surely could add another 10-20 pounds and become a versatile lineman that could rotate all across the defensive front.
Round 7: Alaric Jackson, OL, Iowa 6-foot-6, 315 pounds
Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Jackson has about 3.5 years of starting experience at left tackle for the Hawkeyes. 2018-2019 were great years for him, but 2020 has been a down year, causing his stock to slip. He's done a nice job handling top edge rushers in the Big Ten such as Chase Young, Rashan Gary, and Nick Bosa. Jackson has natural power throughout his frame and does a nice job at landing his punches and counters to stymie rushers. His tight hips and limited lateral mobility will have to be addressed, but he's a quality lineman who can provide much-needed depth at left tackle for the Panthers.