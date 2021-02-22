2021 NFL mock draft: 49ers pick Kyle Pitts, Tyson Campbell, per PFF

49ers pick Pitts, Campbell in PFF's latest NFL mock draft originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers already have a star tight end locked up long term. They don't need any additional help at the position, right?

George Kittle has been so dominant the past two seasons, Aaron Donald is the only player to be graded higher by Pro Football Focus than him. But PFF actually has the 49ers addressing the tight end position with their top pick in 20201 NFL Draft. With Kyle Pitts still available, PFF's Anthony Treash has San Francisco swooping in and taking the star tight end with the No. 12 overall pick.

Pitts, who is listed at 6-foot-6 and 246 pounds, would be a nightmare for opposing defenses. As a junior at Florida, he hauled in 43 receptions for 770 yards and 12 touchdowns in just eight games. He was an analytics god, too.

"Pitts generated a 96.2 PFF grade this year, more than five grading points higher than any other tight end and well above the previous record set by former FAU Owl and now-Cleveland Brown Harrison Bryant in 2019 (92.5)," Treash wrote.

Florida TE Kyle Pitts in 2020: 66 targets, 43 catches, *zero* drops. pic.twitter.com/Fuhn1XuqSv — Field Yates (@FieldYates) February 21, 2021

Adding Pitts to an offense that already features Kittle, Brandon Aiyuk, Deebo Samuel, Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr. would be a plethora of weapons for an quarterback. Pitts can wins matchups both off the line or out wide. With Kyle Juszczyk set to be a free agent, Pitts also could catch passes from an H-back position.

Though this wouldn't address a "need," it would be too good to pass out. In the second round, however, Treash does have the 49ers filling more of a roster hole by taking cornerback Tyson Campbell.

"Campbell is the classic corner prospect story: He has the physical tools but little to no ball production to show for it," Treash wrote on Campbell. "The 6-foot-2, 185-pound corner has the length desired on the outside and is a fluid mover who won’t get burnt deep.

"Despite that, he was far from a playmaker and looked more like a reactor out there. Campbell produced a middling 13.6 percent forced incompletion rate in his final two years at Georgia."

Campbell only recorded one interception and 10 passes defensed over his three years in college. He was a track star who's an elite athlete. He also plays well at the line of scrimmage, but could use so more refinement. That shouldn't be a huge worry, though.

This scenario would give the 49ers perhaps the biggest offensive weapon in the draft and help fill perhaps their biggest hole on the roster right now.

