2021 NFL mock draft: 49ers pick Devonta Smith in PFF's latest edition

49ers pick Heisman winner Smith in PFF's latest mock draft originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Quarterback? Cornerback? Offensive line? Edge rusher?

No, in Pro Football Focus' latest 2021 NFL mock draft, the 49ers go a surprising way and select Alabama wide receiver Devonta Smith with the No. 12 pick.

"If Kyle Shanahan & Co. do stay put at No. 12 and continue to work for a deep postseason run with Jimmy G under center, they'll need to do everything they can to build an elite offense around him," PFF's Austin Gayle wrote.

General manager John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan have said they expected Jimmy Garoppolo to return as the 49ers' starting quarterback in 2021. That easily could change in the coming months, but if they do stick with Garoppolo, this would give him a ridiculous amount of weapons to work with. There wouldn't be a better young receiver trio in the league than San Francisco having Smith, Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel.

Add tight end George Kittle, along with running backs Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr., and Shanahan's offense would be nearly unstoppable on paper.

Smith had a historic senior season for Alabama this past year. He finished with 117 receptions for 1,856 yards and 23 touchdowns. He also scored one rushing touchdown and one punt return TD.

Those dominant numbers made Smith the first receiver to win the Heisman Trophy since Desmond Howard in 1991.

While Smith isn't the biggest receiver at 6-foot-1 and 175 pounds, there's no denying his skills and production. In the right system, he should thrive at the next level just as he did in college. It isn't hard envisioning Shanahan getting the very best out of him.

This certainly doesn't address an obvious need for the 49ers, but it might be the most fun scenario one could think of.

Download and subscribe to the 49ers Talk Podcast