2021 NFL mock draft: 49ers pick Mac Jones in Daniel Jeremiah's third version

Jeremiah surprised, but gives 49ers Jones in mock draft originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Anything can happen in the NFL draft. Surprises happen every year. With a little more than three weeks to go before this year's draft, though, a consensus of top draft experts are connecting one quarterback to the 49ers with the No. 3 pick: Alabama's Mac Jones.

The 49ers pick Jones over Justin Fields and Trey Lance in the latest mock draft from NFL Media's Daniel Jeremiah. The draft expert does admit he is a bit shocked by the pick, too.

"I'm not surprised San Francisco traded up to No. 3," Jeremiah writes. "I am surprised that everything you hear points toward Jones being the Niners' pick at No. 3."

Jeremiah has Lance going to the Atlanta Falcons with the No. 4 pick and Fields to the Detroit Lions No. 7 overall.

Jones has been heavily connected to the 49ers ever since the team made their blockbuster trade with the Miami Dolphins. He's seen as a prototypical Kyle Shanahan QB in the mold of Kirk Cousins and Matt Ryan. His main trait simply is just how accurate he was last season at Alabama.

As a junior, Jones completed an absurd 77.4 percent of his pass attempts for 4,500 yards and 41 touchdowns. He was intercepted just four times. It also certainly helps passing to the likes of Devonta Smith, Jaylen Waddle and Najee Harris.

Will the 49ers go with a high floor in Jones or more upside in Fields and Jones? A lot of signs are pointing to Jones right now.

Download and subscribe to the 49ers Talk Podcast