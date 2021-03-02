2021 NFL Mock Draft: 49ers take Jaycee Horn in intriguing PFF trade-back

49ers make intriguing trade-back in PFF's latest mock draft originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers have several positions of need along the roster that they'd ideally like to address early in the 2021 NFL Draft, with cornerback high on the list.

In Pro Football Focus' latest mock draft from Monday, the 49ers not only address a need at defensive back, but also add a few additional selections in a trade back with the Washington Football Team.

George Chahouri sees the 49ers selecting South Carolina product Jaycee Horn at No. 19 overall, with Washington moving up to nab Alabama quarterback and Heisman finalist Mac Jones with the 12th pick.

Washington reportedly will be parting ways with former 49ers No. 1 overall pick Alex Smith this offseason, and the team could be eyeing one of the handful of talented QB prospects expected to go in the first round.

With Richard Sherman already expressing that he doesn't expect to come back to the 49ers and Jason Verrett and K'Waun Williams both potentially becoming free agents, cornerback is a position the team will need to focus on in the draft.

Adding a few additional picks later in the draft could enable general manager John Lynch to add multiple defensive backs or fortify other positions on the roster.

Horn, the son of former NFL wide receiver Joe Horn, finished his three seasons at South Carolina with 23 pass deflections and was an elite player in college football's most difficult conference.

NFL Network's Bucky Brooks also mocked Horn to the 49ers in early February, highlighting his physical tools.

"﻿﻿﻿﻿Horn possesses the size, athleticism and bloodlines (son of former Pro Bowl WR Joe Horn) to be a tenacious cover corner and enticing option for a team in desperate need of a long-term answer at the position," Brooks wrote.

This certainly would qualify as a win for the 49ers, as Horn immediately would fortify the secondary and moving back would pick up more draft capital that could enable the 49ers to fill other spots along the roster.

