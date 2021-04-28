2021 NFL Mock Draft 24.0: Bears just miss out on a quarterback originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Bears signed Andy Dalton in free agency, but many still think they need to walk of the 2021 NFL Draft with the quarterback of the future.

But with the 20th-overall pick in the first round, it seems unlikely they'll get one of the five top-tier passers projected to go off the board Thursday night.

Our own Glynn Morgan has his final mock draft, and the Bears almost get a little luck with two quarterbacks falling down the board.

But it wasn't meant to be in 2021.

Here is the final edition of our 2021 NFL Mock Draft.

