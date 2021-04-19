2021 NFL Mock Draft
Sports Pulse: Will the NFL draft coming up here are our predictions
Which four picks would be best for the Steelers?
The Chicago Bears land a field-flipping offensive weapon in the first round of a new 2021 NFL mock draft.
Draft Wire editor Luke Easterling updates his first-round projections for the 2021 NFL draft, complete with a few more big trades
The Chicago Bears will focus on offense in the 2021 NFL Draft, per ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr.
The Miami Dolphins reportedly have received calls about the No. 6 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft and are open to trading it.
CBS has released their latest 7-round mock draft, but left many holes and questions surrounding the Detroit Lions selections.
In his latest mock draft, NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano breaks down how the top 10 picks in the 2021 NFL Draft will influence the NY Giants' draft pick at 11th overall.
The Dolphins have already acquired the third overall pick in the draft in a trade with the Texans, then moved down from 3 to 12 in a trade with the 49ers, then moved up from 12 to 6 in a trade with the Eagles. And Miami may not be done. The Dolphins are considering trading [more]
The Miami Dolphins could be looking to make yet another trade among the top 10 picks of the 2021 NFL draft
Do you want the Minnesota Vikings to draft Miami DE Jaelan Phillips in the 2021 NFL draft?
The Rams appear set with the pass catchers, but that doesn't mean they won't be looking for more speed in the NFL draft.
Quarterbacks are the focal point of the NFL draft, but a tight end could become the talk of the first round if the Cowboys trade up for Kyle Pitts.
As NFL free agency rolls on and top players get cut and sign new deals, we're updating this page with all the latest moves.
After 16 years in the NFL, former Washington quarterback Alex Smith has announced his retirement. Smith made the heartfelt announcement via his wife's Instagram. San Francisco made Smith the No. 1 overall pick in the 2005 NFL draft, and he spent the first eight seasons of his career with the 49ers.
CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones is higher on Kyle Pitts and Kadarius Toney and he has them both off the board before the 20th pick. Jones has Pitts going No. 6 overall to the Miami Dolphins. Jones has Toney going No. 16 overall to Arizona Cardinals
Wayne Gallman would have led the 49ers in rushing yards last season.
The San Francisco 49ers still have a slew of free agents who have signed.
From a team to team perspective, what will each realistically do to improve their teams for 2021 and beyond.
After persevering through 17 surgeries and a life-threatening infection to make his comeback, Alex Smith is moving on from his NFL career.
USC quarterback Mo Hasan announced on Twitter on Monday that he sustained a torn ACL during the Trojans' spring showcase Saturday, which will knock him out for the upcoming season and leave the Trojans with only three scholarship QBs and no college experience behind starter Kedon Slovis. Hasan had initially joined the team last year as a walk-on from Vanderbilt, but he was having a nice spring, looking like a capable option if he were ever pressed into action. "Please don't feel sorry, I'm going to crush this [rehab] process and be back stronger," Hasan wrote on Twitter.