2021 NFL mock draft 2021 NFL mock draft: Experts' 49ers first-round pick predictions: 49ers' first-round pick predictions

2021 NFL mock draft: Experts believe Jones will be 49ers' QB originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers are the biggest story in the NFL with the 2021 draft less than three weeks away.

After pulling off a blockbuster trade to move up to No. 3 overall, the 49ers now have to decide which of the top quarterback prospects they want leading their franchise into the future.

With Trevor Lawrence and Zach Wilson expected to be the first two players selected, Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch will have three options on the table: Justin Fields, Mac Jones and Trey Lance.

While Jones is the favorite at the moment, Shanahan and Lynch are playing things close to the vest and will watch Fields and Lance throw again before the draft.

Here's who the draft experts have the 49ers selecting at No. 3 overall with 17 days to go.

Josh Schrock and Dalton Johnson (NBC Sports Bay Area): Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State

Todd McShay (ESPN): Mac Jones, QB, Alabama

Daniel Jeremian (NFL Media): Mac Jones, QB, Alabama

Ryan Wilson (CBS Sports): Mac Jones, QB, Alabama

Sam Monson (PFF): Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State

Danny Kelly (The Ringer): Trey Lance, QB, North Dakota State

Brad Gagnon (Bleacher Report): Mac Jones, QB, Alabama

