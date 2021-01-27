2021 NFL Mock Draft 20.0: Zach Wilson leap frogs Justin Fields into NFC North

2021 NFL Mock Draft 20.0: Bears' target gets picked by rival originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears need a quarterback, and according to Jay Glazer they'll be big players in the quarterback market. But that's not in the NFL Draft.

And our own Mock Draft has the Bears passing on a proven collegiate quarterback.

Meanwhile, Bears fans grew enamored with Zach Wilson whose stock has risen like a share of GameStop and he's even leap frogged Ohio State's Justin Fields.

And worse yet, he lands in the NFC North.

