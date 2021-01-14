2021 NFL Mock Draft 18.0: 6 QBs drafted in 1st-round, but Bears don't land one

2021 NFL Mock Draft 18.0: Mac Jones joins first-round QB class originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears made a whole lot of finishing the season 3-1 and sneaking into the playoffs, but the Saints brought Chicago down to reality and Cody Parkey added salt to the wound by outscoring the Bears offense by himself.

And quarterback play is going to be the focus of the Bears' offseason, but they skip drafting one in the first round despite a slew of talent that leads to six quarterbacks being taken in the first round.

Meanwhile, the 49ers, Patriots, Colts are among teams in a similar position to the Bears who drafted quarterbacks to try and improve already talented rosters and contend.

So what did Ryan Pace do?

