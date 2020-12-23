2021 NFL Mock Draft 15.0: Bears pick Mitch Trubisky's replacement

2021 NFL Mock Draft 15.0: Bears pick Trubisky's replacement originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears have won two-straight games, after losing six straight, and are right back in the playoff hunt. Heck, they might even win a game if they stay hot.

And a lot of it is due to the play of quarterback Mitch Trubisky who has played lights out leading an offense that has scored over thirty points in three straight games.

So what do the Bears do? Re-sign Trubisky? Test free agency waters? Draft a new quarterback?

In our latest mock draft, they pick a quarterback in the first round. But fans dreaming of BYU's Zach Wilson and his Jim McMahon vibes will be disappointed to hear he gets picked before the Bears are on the clock.

Download

Download MyTeams Today!