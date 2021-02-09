2021 NFL Mock Draft 1.0: Which way will the Jets and Giants go?

2021 Mock Draft 1.0 Treated Image

There will be no scouting combine this year. No in-person workouts outside of Pro Days. And teams will be stuck with virtual visits with prospects again.

On top of that, dozens of possible NFL prospects opted out of the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so a handful of potential Top 10 picks haven’t played since 2019.

Add in the possibility of several high-profile NFL quarterbacks getting traded over the next few months, and this could turn out to be wildest first round in history. With more than 11 weeks to go until the first pick, the uncertainty is extremely high.

Still, it’s never too early to project what might happen in the first round...

1. Jacksonville Jaguars – QB Trevor Lawrence, Clemson

A no-brainer choice of a supposedly generational prospect. He’ll be the Jaguars’ quarterback for the next decade or so, unless they send this pick to Houston for Deshaun Watson.

2. JETS – WR Ja’Marr Chase, LSU

There’s a long way to go before we know the Jets’ plans at QB, but for the moment let’s assume Robert Saleh was telling the truth when he glowed about Sam Darnold. And let’s assume GM Joe Douglas was sincere when he said his offseason priority would be loading up on weapons. In that case, the Jets likely will try to trade down to team interested in a young QB – maybe Atlanta (4), Carolina (8) or even Detroit (7). But if they stay at No. 2, why not take the best receiver? Yes, DeVonta Smith is the hot name, but the 6-foot, 207-pound Chase was everyone’s No. 1 before he opted out on the 2020 season.

3. Miami Dolphins – WR DeVonta Smith, Alabama

What better way to help Tua Tagovailoa than to bring in one of his top receivers from college? The debate over whether Smith or Chase is the best receiver on the board will last for months.

4. Atlanta Falcons – QB Zach Wilson, BYU

They seem committed to Matt Ryan, but he’ll be 36 in May and after 2021 it becomes fiscally feasible to cut him or trade him so they can rebuild around a less expensive, rising star.

5. Cincinnati Bengals – OT Penei Sewell, Oregon

The hitched their future to QB Joe Burrow last year. Now they have to protect him. This 6-6, 331-pounder is a great place to start.

6. Philadelphia Eagles – CB Patrick Surtain, Alabama

The NFC East isn’t as pass-happy as the rest of the NFL, but the Eagles’ secondary has been a big problem for years.

7. Detroit Lions – LB Micah Parsons, Penn State

When they put Matthew Stafford on the block they seemed to be a lock to take a QB here. But they’re stuck now with Jared Goff for at least two years, so they can start rebuilding their defense instead.

8. Carolina Panthers – QB Justin Fields, Ohio State

The Panthers made an offer for Stafford. They’re reportedly one of the teams in on Carson Wentz. You can bet they’ll call about Watson and Darnold. Seems like they’re looking to replace Teddy Bridgewater.

9. Denver Broncos – Edge Greg Rousseau, Miami

Von Miller’s future in Denver is very much in doubt. Replacing him with the best edge rusher in the draft is too easy to pass up.

10. Dallas Cowboys – OT Rashawn Slater, Northwestern

When the Cowboys were at their recent best, the offensive line was the reason why. But that line isn’t what it used to be and needs to be restocked fast.

11.GIANTS – TE Kyle Pitts, Florida

It would be malpractice if the Giants don’t make this an offensive pick, especially since there’s no Chase Young-like edge rusher available. Their offense stunk and wasn’t just because they didn’t have Saquon Barkley. It was because QB Daniel Jones had no reliable weapons. The 6-6, 239-pound Pitts is a weapon with 4.6 speed – one of the best tight end prospects to come out in years. And there are some scouts who think he’ll be better playing receiver. Yes, the Giants have Evan Engram for another year. Pitts is better. Plus, offensive coordinator Jason Garrett saw how two tight ends can be used effectively in Dallas. Just put him on the field. He’ll make plays.

12. San Francisco 49ers – QB Trey Lance, North Dakota State

Another team looking to replace their current quarterback. Lance may need some time, but the 49ers can handle one more year with Jimmy Garoppolo while they wait.

13. Los Angeles Chargers – OL Alijah Vera-Tucker, USC

They have a future star in QB Justin Herbert and a ton of offensive weapons. If they give Herbert protection and time they’ll be fun to watch.

14. Minnesota Vikings – DL Kwity Paye, Michigan

The Vikings had a terrible run defense and no pass rush last season. This versatile lineman could help both.

15. New England Patriots – WR Jaylen Waddle, Alabama

No, they haven’t found a successor to Tom Brady yet. But whoever it is will need some weapons. Right now, they have none.

16. Arizona Cardinals – CB Caleb Farley, Virginia Tech

They play in a division with some top receivers and their best corner, Patrick Peterson, is scheduled to be a free agent. Even if he returns, they need help.

17. Las Vegas Raiders – DL Christian Barmore, Alabama

The Raiders need so much help on defense, but an interior pass rusher who can help their awful run defense is a good place to start.

18. Miami Dolphins – LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Notre Dame

He was college football’s top linebacker, but is sized more like a safety (6-1, 216). Whatever. Miami coach Brian Flores can make him a defensive weapon.

19. Washington Football Team – QB Mac Jones, Alabama

A strong week at the Senior Bowl raised Jones’ stock, and Washington is definitely in the market for another franchise quarterback.

20. Chicago Bears – OL Christian Darrisaw, Virginia Tech

The need a quarterback more than anything else, but they won’t find one here. They’ll have to get some protection instead.

21. Indianapolis Colts – OL Alex Leatherwood, Alabama

Another team searching for a QB, though they may end up getting one in a trade. If they do, they can use this pick to replace retiring LT Anthony Castonzo.

22. Tennessee Titans – DL Jaelan Phillips, Miami

After wasting $13 million on Jadeveon Clowney last season, they’ll jump at this defensive end who had eight sacks and 15 ½ tackles for loss for the ‘Canes.

23. JETS – RB Najee Harris, Alabama

Weapons, weapons, weapons. That’s the theme of the offseason for the Jets. They can get the receiver at No. 2, but they’ll also need a running back. Just look at how much the 49ers’ offense relied on the running game. That’s what new offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur is bringing, and he’ll need someone to pair with La’Mical Perine, who has a lot to prove after an injury-plagued rookie season. The 6-2, 230-pound Harris is a powerful runner with 4.5 speed, has improved as a receiver, and can block. He could quickly be the engine that makes the Jets’ offense go.

24. Pittsburgh Steelers – OL Sam Cosmi, Texas

The Steelers have two tackles heading to free agency and another coming off a torn ACL. They are desperate for line help.

25. Jacksonville Jaguars – Edge Jayson Oweh, Penn State

Tough call on whether they replace edge rusher Yannick Ngakoue or cornerback Jalen Ramsey here. Maybe they should just stop trading away talented defenders?

26. Cleveland Browns – LB Azeez Ojulari, Georgia

Olivier Vernon is a free agent, so they’ll need an edge rusher to pair with Myles Garrett.

27. Baltimore Ravens – Edge Carlos Basham Jr., Wake Forest

They’re not going to re-sign both Ngakoue and Matthew Judon, but they can replace one with Basham, who had 15 sacks in 19 games over the last two seasons.

28. New Orleans Saints – CB Jaycee Horn, South Carolina

Janoris Jenkins is 32 and Marshon Lattimore is heading into the final year of his contract. Jaycee is the son of former Saints receiver Joe Horn.

29. Green Bay Packers – WR Rashod Bateman, Minnesota

NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers sounds unhappy. You know what would make him happy? A 6-2, 209-pound receiver who can run a 4.4 in the 40.

30. Buffalo Bills – LB Zaven Collins, Tulsa

The Bills’ defense was a disappointment, especially in the pass rush. Scouts rave about this 6-4, 256-pounder who could be a fit at edge rusher.

31. Kansas City Chiefs – T Jalen Mayfield, Michigan

Perhaps you noticed the O-line was a problem for them in Super Bowl LV? The two starting tackles they were missing could be back, but both are headed into the final year of their contracts.

32. Tampa Bay Buccaneers – WR Kadarius Toney, Florida

With Chris Godwin headed to free agency, the champs can get Brady the shifty Wes Welker/Julian Edelman-type slot receiver he so loves.