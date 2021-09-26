2021 NFL Injuries: JuJu, Mack, Brown exit early in Week 3 originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The injuries around the NFL have come early and often in Week 3 of the 2021 regular season. After Week 2’s plethora of injuries to quarterbacks during the 1 p.m. window, this week brought more injuries to some of the highest-profile players in the league.

Here are some of the injuries players have suffered so far.

Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown left Sunday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts in the first quarter after injuring his hamstring. Brown was later ruled out of the game before the start of the second half.

Titans’ WR A.J. Brown (hamstring) is out for the game. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 26, 2021

Brown came off the field after being targeted on the Titans’ first possession and was seen on the sideline without his helmet. Brown was targeted twice but didn’t catch a pass. He’s had an uncharacteristically slow start to the season so far, with only seven receptions for 92 yards and a touchdown in his first two games.

Brown wasn’t the only player in the game injured. The Colts ruled out rookie defensive end Kwity Paye with a hamstring injury and offensive guard Quenton Nelson was carted to the locker room with an ankle injury in the first half

#INDvsTEN Injury Update: DE Kwity Paye (hamstring) is OUT — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) September 26, 2021

#INDvsTEN Injury Update: G Quenton Nelson (ankle) is questionable to return — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) September 26, 2021

James White ruled out of Pats-Saints with a hip injury

Many believed James White would be a key contributor in the New England Patriots’ Week 3 matchup against the New Orleans Saints. However, White’s day ended early after the Patriots running back was carted off in the second quarter of Sunday’s game with a hip injury.

Patriots injury update: RB James White (hip) is out. — New England Patriots (@Patriots) September 26, 2021

White rushed for six yards to gain a first down on the Patriots’ 27-yard line before getting pushed out of bounds by Saints linebacker Demario Davis. White remained down, laying on his back. He was immediately ruled out by the team.

Khalil Mack questionable to return with a foot injury

The Chicago Bears appear to have suffered a huge blow on defense early in their game against the Cleveland Browns. Star defensive end Khalil Mack was forced to leave the field after suffering a left foot injury in the second quarter.

Khalil Mack (foot) is questionable to return. pic.twitter.com/77jVpFJ0JN — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) September 26, 2021

Mack spent a while in the medical tent before quickly heading to the locker room. The Bears deemed him questionable to return shortly after.

Mack had one sack on Browns’ QB Baker Mayfield before the injury.

Giants lose three players to injuries vs. Falcons

The injury bug has apparently bit the New York Giants again in their Week 3 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.

Linebacker Blake Martinez suffered a non-contact knee injury and receivers Darius Slayton and Sterling Shepard both suffered hamstring injuries in the first half. All three Giants starters were ruled out for the rest of the game.

Injury Update: WR Sterling Shepard (hamstring) has been ruled out. — Dan Salomone (@Dan_Salomone) September 26, 2021

Steelers’ JuJu Smith-Schuster ruled out vs. Bengals with rib injury

JuJu Smith-Schuster exited the Pittsburgh Steelers game against the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday after injuring his rib.

#Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster has a rib injury and will not return to today's game. — Burt Lauten (@SteelersPRBurt) September 26, 2021

Smith-Schuster caught three passes for 25 yards prior to leaving the game.