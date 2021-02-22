2021 NFL Futures: Are the Colts the value play?
Scott Pianowski and Frank Schwab parse through Bet MGM’s AFC futures and select a few that they love.
Mike Florio recently explained in a PFT post why the Cowboys need to get a long-term deal completed with Dak Prescott before the franchise-tag deadline March 9. That’s exactly what the team hopes to do, Todd Archer of ESPN reports. The two-week franchise-tag window opens Tuesday, so the clock is ticking on a new deal. [more]
Another week of the NFL offseason has been wrapped up and the AFC South has been one interesting division lately. While the Jacksonville Jaguars have been prepping for a crazy offseason by naming a new staff, their rivals in the rest of the division ...
The Texans have made an offseason roster move, but it’s not the one everyone is waiting for. NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reports Houston is re-signing running back Dontrell Hilliard to a one-year deal worth $1.25 million with $200,000 guaranteed. With the new contract, Hilliard will no longer become a restricted free agent at the start [more]
With the NFL's franchise tag period opening Tuesday, NFL Network's Ian Rappaport believes the Cowboys want to workout a long-term deal before having to franchise Dak Prescott again.
Rich Gannon is out at CBS after doing NFL games at the network for 16 seasons
South Carolina does not have a Class of 2022 commitment on the board. That could change this week.
ESPN NFL draft guru Todd McShay recently released his top 32 NFL draft prospects and Justin Fields' falls to No. 13 overall. McShay has Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson, and Trey Lance ranked ahead of the former Heisman finalist. It’s hard to believe someone that played against the level of competition that Fields did would fall to the fourth-best quarterback in the draft
The NASCAR Cup Series is scheduled to race in Daytona Beach, Fla., again today.
The Anaheim Ducks have recalled top prospect Trevor Zegras from their AHL affiliate in San Diego, setting the stage for the 19-year-old forward's much-anticipated NHL debut. The Ducks made the move Sunday. Zegras had four goals and five assists in eight games for San Diego, getting off to a blazing start with his first professional team.
Tiger Woods remains optimistic he'll be able to play at the Masters in April as he continues to recover from back surgery.
Daniel Suarez fought through a messy final 15 laps for his best finish since 2019.
All 11 USWNT starters stood for the national anthem Sunday, but fans have noted that the team is still experiencing internal issues related to race.
Crystal Dunn chased down Brazil's Ludmila and jumped in to cleanly block her shot, a feat even more remarkable given that Dunn is naturally a forward.
Tom Brady was home alone in Tampa, preparing for the Super Bowl by texting his teammates tips at midnight and 6 A.M.
With a growing reputation as boxing’s most popular fighter, Saul “Canelo” Alvarez is preparing to showcase his skills at the home of the Miami Dolphins. The Mexican fighter will defend his super middleweight championship against Turkey’s Avni Yildirim at Hard Rock Stadium. Floyd Mayweather Jr.’s retirement and Manny Pacquiao’s 18-month inactivity helped Alvarez become one of boxing's top names.
John Gant had just settled into his seat, with those flowing red locks and rust-colored beard giving the St. Louis Cardinals pitcher an unmistakable presence, when he was asked about how comfortable he's become working out of the bullpen. “I would really like to have a chance at that starting rotation," Gant replied, “and get out of that bullpen role.” The problem for Gant is that the decision does not rest entirely in his hands, no matter how well he pitches in spring training.
Draymond Green lost his cool and the Golden State Warriors lost another game. Rozier finished with 36 points, his fourth straight 30-point game. The Warriors were leading by two when officials ruled Hornets coach James Borrego had called a timeout as Gordon Hayward came down with the jump ball.
Table: Axios VisualsNovak Djokovic beat Daniil Medvedev, 7-5, 6-2, 6-2, to keep his Australian Open dominance intact — nine finals, nine championships.Why it matters: Djokovic now has 18 Grand Slam singles titles, two away from the men's record held by Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal. Only Nadal has won a single Slam more often (13x at Roland-Garros).Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe big picture: The Big 3 have won 58 of the last 70 Grand Slams — and 15 of the last 16. Since Federer's first Slam in 2003, they've lost back-to-back titles just once (2016 Wimbledon and U.S. Open).Looking ahead: Djokovic, 33, has spent his career in the shadow of Federer, 39, and Nadal, 34, as the de facto bronze medalist on the all-time podium.And yet, considering he's the youngest and currently the most dominant (5-0 in his last five Australian Opens and Wimbledons), he seems destined to win the most Grand Slams of the three.The bottom line: The Big 3 are a gift from the sports gods. How often do we get to watch a G.O.A.T. debate play out in real-time like this?More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free
One down and six to go. Drivers weigh in on all the right turns added to NASCAR’s schedule after the road course race at Daytona.
Everyone knew playing an outdoor game on a golf course near Lake Tahoe instead of in a stadium would provide a unique experience. Few could have imagined how it all turned out with the game starting with breathtaking views in the sunshine, taking an eight-hour break because of bad ice conditions and ending late at night. Nathan MacKinnon scored a dazzling goal more than nine hours after assisting on another to highlight a most unusual and lengthy outdoor game that the Colorado Avalanche won 3-2 over the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday.