NFL free agent tracker 2021: Keep pace with offseason's major moves
The NFL's free agency period for the 2021 offseason officially begins at 4 p.m. ET on March 17 – the point when players with expiring contracts can sign with new teams and also the juncture at which all 32 of the league's teams must comply with this year's $182.5 million salary cap.
Prior to March 17, only players who had been released from their previous contracts were eligible to join new clubs, new Arizona Cardinal J.J. Watt and Baltimore Raven Kevin Zeitler being examples.
Meanwhile, in a year when the cap falls by nearly $16 million due to revenue losses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, several name players suddenly find themselves looking for work as teams slash salaries to get under the cap – Casey Hayward and Emmanuel Sanders among that group.
Below is a list of the most prominent players on the move in 2021 ... and a few others who will not be going anywhere.
AFC
Baltimore Ravens
Released: RB Mark Ingram
Re-signed: NT Justin Ellis, OLB Pernell McPhee, TE Eric Tomlinson
Signed: G Kevin Zeitler (3 years, $22M)
Buffalo Bills
Released: WR John Brown, DT Quinton Jefferson
Re-signed: G Jon Feliciano (3 years, $17M), LB Matt Milano (4 years, $44M, $24M guaranteed), OT Daryl Williams (3 years, $28.2M, per NFL Network)
Cincinnati Bengals
Released: C B.J. Finney
Re-signed: QB Brandon Allen
Cleveland Browns
Released: DE Adrian Clayborn
Denver Broncos
Franchise tag: S Justin Simmons
Released: CB A.J. Bouye, DT Jurrell Casey, NT Kyle Peko
Houston Texans
Released: RB Duke Johnson, G Senio Kelemete, C Nick Martin, QB Josh McCown, DE J.J. Watt
Re-signed: CB Vernon Hargreaves
Signed: OL Justin Britt (1 year, $3.2M), RB Ingram (1 year, max $3M, per ESPN), LB Christian Kirksey (1 year, max $4.5M)
Traded: LB Benardrick McKinney (official March 17)
Traded for: OT Marcus Cannon (official March 17), DE Shaq Lawson (official March 17)
Indianapolis Colts
Traded for: QB Carson Wentz (official March 17)
Jacksonville Jaguars
Franchise tag: OT Cam Robinson
Released: OLB Kamalei Correa, TE Tyler Eifert
Re-signed: G Tyler Shatley
Kansas City Chiefs
Released: OT Eric Fisher, OT Mitchell Schwartz
Retired: FB Anthony Sherman
Las Vegas Raiders
Released: G Richie Incognito, G Gabe Jackson, DB Lamarcus Joyner, WR Tyrell Williams
Re-signed: DL David Irving
Traded: OT Trent Brown (official March 17)
Los Angeles Chargers
Released: CB Casey Hayward, G Trai Turner
Retired: C Mike Pouncey
Miami Dolphins
Released: OLB Kyle Van Noy
Signed: P Michael Palardy
Traded: DE Shaq Lawson (official March 17)
Traded for: LB Benardrick McKinney (official March 17), OT Isaiah Wilson (official March 17)
New England Patriots
Re-signed: DB/ST Justin Bethel (3 years, $6M), QB Cam Newton (1 year, approximately $14M, per reports)
Signed: DT Davon Godchaux (official March 17), TE Jonnu Smith (4 years, $50M, official March 17)
Traded: OT Marcus Cannon (official March 17)
Traded for: OT Trent Brown (official March 17)
New York Jets
Franchise tag: S Marcus Maye
Released: DL Henry Anderson
Pittsburgh Steelers
Retired: C Maurkice Pouncey
Signed: C B.J. Finney
Tennessee Titans
Released: CB Malcolm Butler, WR Adam Humphries, S Kenny Vaccaro
Re-signed: WR Marcus Johnson
Traded: OT Isaiah Wilson (official March 17)
NFC
Atlanta Falcons
Released: CB Ricardo Allen, DE Allen Bailey, G James Carpenter
Re-signed: K Younghoe Koo
Arizona Cardinals
Released: K Zane Gonzalez
Re-signed: CB Robert Alford, OLB Markus Golden (2 years, $9M), P Andy Lee, LB Tanner Vallejo (2 years, $4.1M)
Signed: DE J.J. Watt (2 years, $28M, $23M guaranteed)
Carolina Panthers
Franchise tag: OT Taylor Moton (signed tender)
Released: S Tre Boston, P Michael Palardy, DT Kawann Short, DL Stephen Weatherly
Re-signed: LS J.J. Jansen
Signed: G Pat Elfelin (3 years, $13.5M), OL Cameron Erving (2 years, $10M), WR Keith Kirkwood
Chicago Bears
Franchise tag: WR Allen Robinson
Released: CB Buster Skrine
Re-signed: DE Mario Edwards (3 years, $11.55M), P Pat O'Donnell, K Cairo Santos (5 years, $16M)
Dallas Cowboys
Franchise tag/re-signed: QB Dak Prescott (4 years, $160M, $126M guaranteed)
Released: FB Jamize Olawale
Detroit Lions
Released: C Russell Bodine, CB Justin Coleman, TE Jesse James, LB Christian Jones, CB Desmond Trufant
Re-signed: DE Romeo Okwara (3 years, $39M)
Signed: TE Josh Hill, WR Tyrell Williams (1 year, $4M)
Traded: QB Matthew Stafford (official March 17)
Traded for: QB Jared Goff (official March 17)
Green Bay Packers
Released: LB Christian Kirksey, FB John Lovett, RT Rick Wagner
Re-signed: RB Aaron Jones (4 years, $48M, $13M signing bonus)
Los Angeles Rams
Traded: QB Jared Goff (official March 17)
Traded for: QB Matthew Stafford (official March 17)
Minnesota Vikings
Released: K Dan Bailey, CB Tae Hayes, OT Riley Reiff, TE Kyle Rudolph, CB Cordrea Tankersley
Signed: K Greg Joseph, DL Stephen Weatherly (1 year, $2.5M)
New Orleans Saints
Franchise tag: S Marcus Williams
Released: LB Kwon Alexander, DT Malcom Brown, TE Jared Cook, OL Nick Easton, TE Josh Hill, CB Janoris Jenkins, P Thomas Morstead, WR Emmanuel Sanders
Re-signed: DL Noah Spence, RB Dwayne Washington
Retired: QB Drew Brees
New York Giants
Franchise tag: DL Leonard Williams
Released: WR Cody Core, G Kevin Zeitler, LB David Mayo, WR Golden Tate
Philadelphia Eagles
Released: WR DeSean Jackson
Traded: QB Carson Wentz (official March 17)
San Francisco 49ers
Released: DL Ronald Blair, LB Mark Nzeocha
Re-signed: FB Kyle Juszczyk (5 years, $27M, per NFL Network), CB Emmanuel Moseley (2 years, $10.1M, per ESPN)
Seattle Seahawks
Released: DE Carlos Dunlap, WR Josh Gordon, G Chance Warmack
Retired: G Mike Iupati, TE Greg Olsen
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Extended: QB Tom Brady
Franchise tag: WR Chris Godwin
Re-signed: OLB Shaq Barrett (4 years, $72M), LB Lavonte David (2 years, $25M), LB Kevin Minter, LB Shaquil Barrett (4 years, $72M, per NFL Network)
Washington Football Team
Franchise tag: G Brandon Scherff
Released: QB Alex Smith
Re-signed: K Dustin Hopkins
Retired: OLB Thomas Davis
