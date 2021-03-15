NFL free agent tracker 2021: Keep pace with offseason's major moves

The NFL's free agency period for the 2021 offseason officially begins at 4 p.m. ET on March 17 – the point when players with expiring contracts can sign with new teams and also the juncture at which all 32 of the league's teams must comply with this year's $182.5 million salary cap.

Prior to March 17, only players who had been released from their previous contracts were eligible to join new clubs, new Arizona Cardinal J.J. Watt and Baltimore Raven Kevin Zeitler being examples.

Meanwhile, in a year when the cap falls by nearly $16 million due to revenue losses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, several name players suddenly find themselves looking for work as teams slash salaries to get under the cap – Casey Hayward and Emmanuel Sanders among that group.

A nine-year NFL veteran, G Kevin Zeitler spent the last two seasons with the Giants.

Below is a list of the most prominent players on the move in 2021 ... and a few others who will not be going anywhere.

AFC

Baltimore Ravens

Released: RB Mark Ingram

Re-signed: NT Justin Ellis, OLB Pernell McPhee, TE Eric Tomlinson

Signed: G Kevin Zeitler (3 years, $22M)

Buffalo Bills

Released: WR John Brown, DT Quinton Jefferson

Re-signed: G Jon Feliciano (3 years, $17M), LB Matt Milano (4 years, $44M, $24M guaranteed), OT Daryl Williams (3 years, $28.2M, per NFL Network)

Cincinnati Bengals

Released: C B.J. Finney

Re-signed: QB Brandon Allen

Cleveland Browns

Released: DE Adrian Clayborn

Denver Broncos

Franchise tag: S Justin Simmons

Released: CB A.J. Bouye, DT Jurrell Casey, NT Kyle Peko

Houston Texans

Released: RB Duke Johnson, G Senio Kelemete, C Nick Martin, QB Josh McCown, DE J.J. Watt

Re-signed: CB Vernon Hargreaves

Signed: OL Justin Britt (1 year, $3.2M), RB Ingram (1 year, max $3M, per ESPN), LB Christian Kirksey (1 year, max $4.5M)

Traded: LB Benardrick McKinney (official March 17)

Traded for: OT Marcus Cannon (official March 17), DE Shaq Lawson (official March 17)

Indianapolis Colts

Traded for: QB Carson Wentz (official March 17)

Jacksonville Jaguars

Franchise tag: OT Cam Robinson

Released: OLB Kamalei Correa, TE Tyler Eifert

Re-signed: G Tyler Shatley

Kansas City Chiefs

Released: OT Eric Fisher, OT Mitchell Schwartz

Retired: FB Anthony Sherman

Las Vegas Raiders

Released: G Richie Incognito, G Gabe Jackson, DB Lamarcus Joyner, WR Tyrell Williams

Re-signed: DL David Irving

Traded: OT Trent Brown (official March 17)

Los Angeles Chargers

Released: CB Casey Hayward, G Trai Turner

Retired: C Mike Pouncey

Miami Dolphins

Released: OLB Kyle Van Noy

Signed: P Michael Palardy

Traded: DE Shaq Lawson (official March 17)

Traded for: LB Benardrick McKinney (official March 17), OT Isaiah Wilson (official March 17)

New England Patriots

Re-signed: DB/ST Justin Bethel (3 years, $6M), QB Cam Newton (1 year, approximately $14M, per reports)

Signed: DT Davon Godchaux (official March 17), TE Jonnu Smith (4 years, $50M, official March 17)

Traded: OT Marcus Cannon (official March 17)

Traded for: OT Trent Brown (official March 17)

New York Jets

Franchise tag: S Marcus Maye

Released: DL Henry Anderson

Pittsburgh Steelers

Retired: C Maurkice Pouncey

Signed: C B.J. Finney

Tennessee Titans

Released: CB Malcolm Butler, WR Adam Humphries, S Kenny Vaccaro

Re-signed: WR Marcus Johnson

Traded: OT Isaiah Wilson (official March 17)

NFC

Atlanta Falcons

Released: CB Ricardo Allen, DE Allen Bailey, G James Carpenter

Re-signed: K Younghoe Koo

Arizona Cardinals

Released: K Zane Gonzalez

Re-signed: CB Robert Alford, OLB Markus Golden (2 years, $9M), P Andy Lee, LB Tanner Vallejo (2 years, $4.1M)

Signed: DE J.J. Watt (2 years, $28M, $23M guaranteed)

Carolina Panthers

Franchise tag: OT Taylor Moton (signed tender)

Released: S Tre Boston, P Michael Palardy, DT Kawann Short, DL Stephen Weatherly

Re-signed: LS J.J. Jansen

Signed: G Pat Elfelin (3 years, $13.5M), OL Cameron Erving (2 years, $10M), WR Keith Kirkwood

Chicago Bears

Franchise tag: WR Allen Robinson

Released: CB Buster Skrine

Re-signed: DE Mario Edwards (3 years, $11.55M), P Pat O'Donnell, K Cairo Santos (5 years, $16M)

Dallas Cowboys

Franchise tag/re-signed: QB Dak Prescott (4 years, $160M, $126M guaranteed)

Released: FB Jamize Olawale

Detroit Lions

Released: C Russell Bodine, CB Justin Coleman, TE Jesse James, LB Christian Jones, CB Desmond Trufant

Re-signed: DE Romeo Okwara (3 years, $39M)

Signed: TE Josh Hill, WR Tyrell Williams (1 year, $4M)

Traded: QB Matthew Stafford (official March 17)

Traded for: QB Jared Goff (official March 17)

Green Bay Packers

Released: LB Christian Kirksey, FB John Lovett, RT Rick Wagner

Re-signed: RB Aaron Jones (4 years, $48M, $13M signing bonus)

Los Angeles Rams

Traded: QB Jared Goff (official March 17)

Traded for: QB Matthew Stafford (official March 17)

Minnesota Vikings

Released: K Dan Bailey, CB Tae Hayes, OT Riley Reiff, TE Kyle Rudolph, CB Cordrea Tankersley

Signed: K Greg Joseph, DL Stephen Weatherly (1 year, $2.5M)

New Orleans Saints

Franchise tag: S Marcus Williams

Released: LB Kwon Alexander, DT Malcom Brown, TE Jared Cook, OL Nick Easton, TE Josh Hill, CB Janoris Jenkins, P Thomas Morstead, WR Emmanuel Sanders

Re-signed: DL Noah Spence, RB Dwayne Washington

Retired: QB Drew Brees

New York Giants

Franchise tag: DL Leonard Williams

Released: WR Cody Core, G Kevin Zeitler, LB David Mayo, WR Golden Tate

Philadelphia Eagles

Released: WR DeSean Jackson

Traded: QB Carson Wentz (official March 17)

San Francisco 49ers

Released: DL Ronald Blair, LB Mark Nzeocha

Re-signed: FB Kyle Juszczyk (5 years, $27M, per NFL Network), CB Emmanuel Moseley (2 years, $10.1M, per ESPN)

Seattle Seahawks

Released: DE Carlos Dunlap, WR Josh Gordon, G Chance Warmack

Retired: G Mike Iupati, TE Greg Olsen

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Extended: QB Tom Brady

Franchise tag: WR Chris Godwin

Re-signed: OLB Shaq Barrett (4 years, $72M), LB Lavonte David (2 years, $25M), LB Kevin Minter, LB Shaquil Barrett (4 years, $72M, per NFL Network)

Washington Football Team

Franchise tag: G Brandon Scherff

Released: QB Alex Smith

Re-signed: K Dustin Hopkins

Retired: OLB Thomas Davis

