2021 NFL free agency: Tracking all the Seattle Seahawks’ moves

The 2021 NFL new league year kicks off on March 17 at 1:00 p.m but there will be plenty of moves ahead of the official start of free agency – teams will be releasing players and agents will be negotiating potential deals during the legal tampering period.

Clubs have three types of free agents: unrestricted, restricted and exclusive rights. For a look at the Seahawks pending free agents for 2021, click here.

We will be tracking all of the Seahawks’ moves throughout the first wave of free agency, including new signings, player departures and any trades Seattle is able to execute, so check back often. The most recent information will appear at the top of the post.

Here’s what we know so far:

Seahawks tendered defensive back Ryan Neal.

Seahawks tendered guard Kyle Fuller and defensive tackle Bryan Mone as exclusive rights free agents, per ESPN’s Brady Henderson.

Seahawks released defensive end Carlos Dunlap.

Seahawks released wide receiver Josh Gordon.

