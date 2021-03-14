2021 NFL free agency tracker: Latest rumors, signings and trades originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

NFL free agency is about to get underway in full as the new league year begins on March 17. Teams will be competing for the top players on the open market as they set their sights on Super Bowl 56 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.

The ball got rolling with several key moves and signings in February. The first big move happened when Matthew Stafford and Jared Goff swapped teams in a blockbuster deal between the Los Angeles Rams and Detroit Lions. The Philadelphia Eagles later sent Carson Wentz to the Indianapolis Colts in another notable deal.

The salary cap for 2021 is $182.5 million, down from $198.2 million in 2020 due to the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, which leaves teams looking for the best players they can find at a price they can afford.

Here are the latest free agent rumors, trades and signings around the league, with the most recent moves at the top:

Shaquill Griffin (CB): After four seasons in Seattle, Griffin is headed to Jacksonville. The Seahawks' former top cornerback reportedly will join the Jaguars on a three-year deal worth up to $44.5 million, with $29 million guaranteed.

Hunter Henry (TE): New day, same story. New England remains the epicenter of NFL free agency after landing the former Chargers' tight end. Henry reportedly has agreed to a three-year, $37.5 million deal that includes $25 million guaranteed. He will play alongside Jonnu Smith, the other top-rated tight end in the 2021 free agency class.

Ryan Fitzpatrick (QB): After two years in Miami, Fitzpatrick is taking his talents to the nation's capital. The 38-year-old quarterback reportedly agreed on a one-year, $10 million deal with the Washington Football Team and is currently the expected starter.

Dalvin Tomlinson (DT): Tomlinson will add a big presence to the Vikings' defensive line after reportedly agreeing to a two-year, $22 million deal. He started all 64 games over the last four years with the Giants and compiled 3.5 sacks in each of the last two seasons.

Trey Hendrickson (DE): The Bengals are bringing in a major upgrade to their pass rush. Hendrickson collected 13.5 sacks last season in New Orleans and will be heading to Cincinnati on a reported four-year, $60 million deal.

Bud Dupree (LB): While the Titans lost a couple of pass catchers on Monday, they boosted their defense by adding Bud Dupree. The veteran pass rusher reportedly agreed to a multiyear deal worth over $16.5 million a season.

Jameis Winston (QB): With Drew Brees retiring, Winston decided to stay in New Orleans, as he reportedly agreed to a one-year, $12 million deal. Winston will compete with Taysom Hill for the Saints' starting job.

Carl Lawson (DE): Lawson is leaving the Cincinnati Bengals after he reportedly agreed to a three-year, $45 million deal with the New York Jets. The deal reportedly includes $30 million in guaranteed money. Lawson had 5.5 sacks during the 2020 campaign.

Rob Gronkowski (TE): Gronk is running it back with Tom Brady next season. After threatening to test free agency, the tight end is returning on a reported one-year, $10 million contract and will aim for a second straight Super Bowl in Tampa Bay.

Corey Davis (WR): Whether it's Sam Darnold, Zach Wilson, Justin Fields or somebody else, the Jets' 2021 quarterback will have a big weapon on the outside to throw to. The former Titans receiver reportedly agreed to a three-year, $37.5 million deal with New York.

Carlos Hyde (RB): The Jaguars will pick up former Seahawks running back Carlos Hyde. Hyde and Jacksonville have agreed to a two-year, $6 million deal.

Leonard Floyd (OLB): The Rams will bring back Floyd on a four-year, $64 million deal after signing him to a one-year deal last offseason. He was second on the team with 10.5 sacks in 2020.

Ronald Darby (CB): The former Washington Football Team corner will head to the Denver Broncos on a reported three-year deal worth $30 million. The deal also includes a reported $19.5 million in guaranteed money.

Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne (WR): The Patriots' busy day continued Monday as they added to their receiving corps. Agholor, a former Raiders and Eagles wideout, reportedly agreed to a two-year, $26 million deal, while Bourne reportedly agreed to a three-year deal worth $22.5 million.

Yannick Ngakoue (OLB): The former Ravens linebacker reportedly agreed to a two-year, $26 million contract with the Raiders. Las Vegas will be Ngakoue's fourth team so far.

Corey Linsley (C): The All-Pro center will go from snapping the ball for Aaron Rodgers in the frozen tundra of Lambeau Field to protecting the defending Rookie of the Year, Justin Herbert, in sunny Los Angeles.

Joe Thuney (G): The former Patriot landed the largest long-term deal for a guard in NFL history by agreeing to a five-year, $80 million contract with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Jalen Mills (S): The Patriots continue to spend on the opening day of free agency. This time it's for Stephon Gilmore's possible replacement. Mills, a former Eagle, has agreed to a four-year, $24 million deal to play for Bill Belichick.

Matthew Judon (LB): Judon reportedly agreed to a four-year, $56 million deal with the Patriots after five seasons with the Ravens.

Jonnu Smith (TE): The Patriots landed one of the top two tight ends available this offseason, signing the former Titans pass catcher to a four-year, $50 million deal that guarantees Smith $31.25 million.

Shaquil Barrett (LB): The Buccaneers agreed to bring the coveted edge rusher back on a four-year deal that could be worth up to $72 million, with $36 million guaranteed.

Romeo Okwara (DE): Okwara, who has been with the Lions since 2018, agreed to return to Detroit on a three-year, $39 million deal.

Kevin Zeitler: The former New York Giants guard found a new home in Baltimore, signing a three-year deal with the Ravens worth $22.5 million. He will look to fill the void left by All-Pro Marshal Yanda, who retired prior to the 2020 season.

Kyle Juszczyk (FB): Juszczyk continues to set the benchmark for NFL fullbacks. He agreed to a five-year deal with the 49ers and at a reported $27 million -- the largest contract for a fullback in league history.

Aaron Jones (RB): One of the top running backs on the market is returning to Green Bay. Jones agreed to a four-year, $48 million deal with the Packers after scoring 43 touchdowns in his first four seasons with the team.

Marcus Cannon (OT): The New England Patriots traded Cannon to the Texans in a deal that included pick swaps in the 2021 draft as Houston aims to rebuild its roster with enough pieces to convince Deshaun Watson to stay.

Benardrick McKinney (LB): McKinney sought a trade from the Texans, who quickly dealt him to the Dolphins for fellow linebacker Shaq Lawson. The two teams also swapped late-round draft picks. McKinney went to the Pro Bowl in 2018 and was named to the All-Pro second team in 2016.

Cam Newton (QB): The veteran quarterback will avoid unrestricted free agency after the Patriots reportedly re-signed him to a one-year contract. Newton’s new deal is expected to be worth close to $14 million.

Mark Ingram (RB): Ingram reportedly agreed to a one-year, $3 million deal with the Houston Texans. The running back spent the last two seasons as part of the Baltimore Ravens’ lethal rushing attack.

Mitchell Schwartz (RT): The Chiefs released Schwartz, widely considered the best right tackle in the league when healthy, after five seasons. He recently had back surgery for the injury that caused him to miss 10 games in 2020.

Eric Fisher (LT): The Chiefs released Fisher, whom they selected No. 1 in the 2013 draft. He is coming off of an Achilles injury suffered in the AFC championship game in January.

Allen Robinson (WR): The Chicago Bears used their franchise tag on Robinson once again, but that will not be the end of the story for the standout receiver. He recently said he believes he deserves a long-term deal and that being franchise tagged is “at the bottom of my list.” Time will tell just how both sides move forward as the new league year begins.

Leonard Williams (DL): The New York Giants placed the franchise tag on Williams for the second consecutive year. He picked up a career-high 11.5 sacks playing on the tag last season.

Lavonte David (LB): The Tampa Bay Buccaneers took care of a veteran defensive presence following the March 9 franchise tag deadline. David reportedly agreed to a two-year, $25 million deal to stick with the Super Bowl 55 champions.

Chris Godwin (WR): The Buccaneers had several key players heading for free agency this offseason, and they decided to use their franchise tag on one of the team’s most prolific weapons. Godwin’s non-exclusive tag means he can negotiate with other teams, while the Bucs have the change to match any offer. The tag for wide receivers is expected to be between $15-16 million for next season.

Marcus Williams (S): The New Orleans Saints are the most cap-strapped team in the NFL, but that didn’t stop them from placing the franchise tag on Williams. He will be paid an estimated $10.5 million next season on the tag.

Taylor Moton (G): The Carolina Panthers used their franchise tag to keep their right tackle for the 2021 season. Moton is expected to earn between $13-14 million for the season.

Brandon Scherff (G): The Washington Football Team retained its veteran right guard and captain by using the franchise tag. This is the second straight season where Washington has placed its franchise tag on Scherff, who earned over $15 million in 2020.

Dak Prescott (QB): After playing the 2020 season under the franchise tag, Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys finally committed to one another long-term -- and with a big payday. The two sides reportedly agreed to a four-year, $160 million deal with a whopping $126 million guaranteed.

Justin Simmons (FS): Simmons will avoid unrestricted free agency after the Denver Broncos placed the franchise tag on him for a second consecutive season. The two sides have until July 15 to work out a long-term deal, or the Pro Bowl safety will play for $13.7 million in 2021 on the one-year franchise tag tender.

Alex Smith (QB): The 2020 Comeback Player of the Year asked the Washington Football Team to release him, a move that saved Washington more than $14 million in cap space. Smith will hope to be signed as a backup signal caller elsewhere.

Tyrell Williams (WR): Williams landed a one-year deal with the Detroit Lions after the Las Vegas Raiders cut him. He missed all of 2020 with a torn labrum but has been one of the most productive receivers in the league since 2015.

J.J. Watt (DE): After being released by the Houston Texans, the three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year has reunited with former teammate DeAndre Hopkins in Arizona, where he agreed to a two-year deal worth a reported $31 million.

