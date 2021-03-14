2021 NFL free agency tracker: Latest rumors, signings and trades

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
NBC Sports Bay Area Staff
·10 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

2021 NFL free agency tracker: Latest rumors, signings and trades originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

NFL free agency is about to get underway in full as the new league year begins on March 17. Teams will be competing for the top players on the open market as they set their sights on Super Bowl 56 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.

The ball got rolling with several key moves and signings in February. The first big move happened when Matthew Stafford and Jared Goff swapped teams in a blockbuster deal between the Los Angeles Rams and Detroit Lions. The Philadelphia Eagles later sent Carson Wentz to the Indianapolis Colts in another notable deal.

The salary cap for 2021 is $182.5 million, down from $198.2 million in 2020 due to the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, which leaves teams looking for the best players they can find at a price they can afford.

Here are the latest free agent rumors, trades and signings around the league, with the most recent moves at the top:

Shaquill Griffin (CB): After four seasons in Seattle, Griffin is headed to Jacksonville. The Seahawks' former top cornerback reportedly will join the Jaguars on a three-year deal worth up to $44.5 million, with $29 million guaranteed. 

Hunter Henry (TE): New day, same story. New England remains the epicenter of NFL free agency after landing the former Chargers' tight end. Henry reportedly has agreed to a three-year, $37.5 million deal that includes $25 million guaranteed. He will play alongside Jonnu Smith, the other top-rated tight end in the 2021 free agency class. 

Ryan Fitzpatrick (QB): After two years in Miami, Fitzpatrick is taking his talents to the nation's capital. The 38-year-old quarterback reportedly agreed on a one-year, $10 million deal with the Washington Football Team and is currently the expected starter.

Sports Junkies: Ryan Fitzpatrick fits Ron Rivera's mold for a starting QB

Dalvin Tomlinson (DT): Tomlinson will add a big presence to the Vikings' defensive line after reportedly agreeing to a two-year, $22 million deal. He started all 64 games over the last four years with the Giants and compiled 3.5 sacks in each of the last two seasons.

Trey Hendrickson (DE): The Bengals are bringing in a major upgrade to their pass rush. Hendrickson collected 13.5 sacks last season in New Orleans and will be heading to Cincinnati on a reported four-year, $60 million deal.

Bud Dupree (LB): While the Titans lost a couple of pass catchers on Monday, they boosted their defense by adding Bud Dupree. The veteran pass rusher reportedly agreed to a multiyear deal worth over $16.5 million a season.

Jameis Winston (QB): With Drew Brees retiring, Winston decided to stay in New Orleans, as he reportedly agreed to a one-year, $12 million deal. Winston will compete with Taysom Hill for the Saints' starting job.

Bears free agent QB options shrink as Winston, Fitzpatrick sign

Carl Lawson (DE): Lawson is leaving the Cincinnati Bengals after he reportedly agreed to a three-year, $45 million deal with the New York Jets. The deal reportedly includes $30 million in guaranteed money. Lawson had 5.5 sacks during the 2020 campaign. 

Rob Gronkowski (TE): Gronk is running it back with Tom Brady next season. After threatening to test free agency, the tight end is returning on a reported one-year, $10 million contract and will aim for a second straight Super Bowl in Tampa Bay.

Corey Davis (WR): Whether it's Sam Darnold, Zach Wilson, Justin Fields or somebody else, the Jets' 2021 quarterback will have a big weapon on the outside to throw to. The former Titans receiver reportedly agreed to a three-year, $37.5 million deal with New York.

Carlos Hyde (RB): The Jaguars will pick up former Seahawks running back Carlos Hyde. Hyde and Jacksonville have agreed to a two-year, $6 million deal.

Leonard Floyd (OLB): The Rams will bring back Floyd on a four-year, $64 million deal after signing him to a one-year deal last offseason. He was second on the team with 10.5 sacks in 2020.

Ronald Darby (CB): The former Washington Football Team corner will head to the Denver Broncos on a reported three-year deal worth $30 million. The deal also includes a reported $19.5 million in guaranteed money.

Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne (WR): The Patriots' busy day continued Monday as they added to their receiving corps. Agholor, a former Raiders and Eagles wideout, reportedly agreed to a two-year, $26 million deal, while Bourne reportedly agreed to a three-year deal worth $22.5 million.

Bean: Love the Pats' aggressiveness, just not many of the moves

Yannick Ngakoue (OLB): The former Ravens linebacker reportedly agreed to a two-year, $26 million contract with the Raiders. Las Vegas will be Ngakoue's fourth team so far.

Raiders free agency grades: Ngakoue provides monster steal

Corey Linsley (C): The All-Pro center will go from snapping the ball for Aaron Rodgers in the frozen tundra of Lambeau Field to protecting the defending Rookie of the Year, Justin Herbert, in sunny Los Angeles.

Joe Thuney (G): The former Patriot landed the largest long-term deal for a guard in NFL history by agreeing to a five-year, $80 million contract with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Fann: Seahawks early losers in free agency after missing out on Thuney, Linsley

Jalen Mills (S): The Patriots continue to spend on the opening day of free agency. This time it's for Stephon Gilmore's possible replacement. Mills, a former Eagle, has agreed to a four-year, $24 million deal to play for Bill Belichick.

Frank: Mills latest Eagles Super Bowl hero to fly away

Matthew Judon (LB): Judon reportedly agreed to a four-year, $56 million deal with the Patriots after five seasons with the Ravens.

Jonnu Smith (TE): The Patriots landed one of the top two tight ends available this offseason, signing the former Titans pass catcher to a four-year, $50 million deal that guarantees Smith $31.25 million.

Shaquil Barrett (LB): The Buccaneers agreed to bring the coveted edge rusher back on a four-year deal that could be worth up to $72 million, with $36 million guaranteed.

Romeo Okwara (DE): Okwara, who has been with the Lions since 2018, agreed to return to Detroit on a three-year, $39 million deal.

Kevin Zeitler: The former New York Giants guard found a new home in Baltimore, signing a three-year deal with the Ravens worth $22.5 million. He will look to fill the void left by All-Pro Marshal Yanda, who retired prior to the 2020 season.

Kyle Juszczyk (FB): Juszczyk continues to set the benchmark for NFL fullbacks. He agreed to a five-year deal with the 49ers and at a reported $27 million -- the largest contract for a fullback in league history.

Aaron Jones (RB): One of the top running backs on the market is returning to Green Bay. Jones agreed to a four-year, $48 million deal with the Packers after scoring 43 touchdowns in his first four seasons with the team.

Marcus Cannon (OT): The New England Patriots traded Cannon to the Texans in a deal that included pick swaps in the 2021 draft as Houston aims to rebuild its roster with enough pieces to convince Deshaun Watson to stay.

Benardrick McKinney (LB): McKinney sought a trade from the Texans, who quickly dealt him to the Dolphins for fellow linebacker Shaq Lawson. The two teams also swapped late-round draft picks. McKinney went to the Pro Bowl in 2018 and was named to the All-Pro second team in 2016.

Cam Newton (QB): The veteran quarterback will avoid unrestricted free agency after the Patriots reportedly re-signed him to a one-year contract. Newton’s new deal is expected to be worth close to $14 million.

Mark Ingram (RB): Ingram reportedly agreed to a one-year, $3 million deal with the Houston Texans. The running back spent the last two seasons as part of the Baltimore Ravens’ lethal rushing attack.

Mitchell Schwartz (RT): The Chiefs released Schwartz, widely considered the best right tackle in the league when healthy, after five seasons. He recently had back surgery for the injury that caused him to miss 10 games in 2020.

Eric Fisher (LT): The Chiefs released Fisher, whom they selected No. 1 in the 2013 draft. He is coming off of an Achilles injury suffered in the AFC championship game in January.

Allen Robinson (WR): The Chicago Bears used their franchise tag on Robinson once again, but that will not be the end of the story for the standout receiver. He recently said he believes he deserves a long-term deal and that being franchise tagged is “at the bottom of my list.” Time will tell just how both sides move forward as the new league year begins.

Leonard Williams (DL): The New York Giants placed the franchise tag on Williams for the second consecutive year. He picked up a career-high 11.5 sacks playing on the tag last season.

Lavonte David (LB): The Tampa Bay Buccaneers took care of a veteran defensive presence following the March 9 franchise tag deadline. David reportedly agreed to a two-year, $25 million deal to stick with the Super Bowl 55 champions.

Chris Godwin (WR): The Buccaneers had several key players heading for free agency this offseason, and they decided to use their franchise tag on one of the team’s most prolific weapons. Godwin’s non-exclusive tag means he can negotiate with other teams, while the Bucs have the change to match any offer. The tag for wide receivers is expected to be between $15-16 million for next season.

Marcus Williams (S): The New Orleans Saints are the most cap-strapped team in the NFL, but that didn’t stop them from placing the franchise tag on Williams. He will be paid an estimated $10.5 million next season on the tag.

Taylor Moton (G): The Carolina Panthers used their franchise tag to keep their right tackle for the 2021 season. Moton is expected to earn between $13-14 million for the season.

Brandon Scherff (G): The Washington Football Team retained its veteran right guard and captain by using the franchise tag. This is the second straight season where Washington has placed its franchise tag on Scherff, who earned over $15 million in 2020.

Dak Prescott (QB): After playing the 2020 season under the franchise tag, Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys finally committed to one another long-term -- and with a big payday. The two sides reportedly agreed to a four-year, $160 million deal with a whopping $126 million guaranteed.

Justin Simmons (FS): Simmons will avoid unrestricted free agency after the Denver Broncos placed the franchise tag on him for a second consecutive season. The two sides have until July 15 to work out a long-term deal, or the Pro Bowl safety will play for $13.7 million in 2021 on the one-year franchise tag tender.

Alex Smith (QB): The 2020 Comeback Player of the Year asked the Washington Football Team to release him, a move that saved Washington more than $14 million in cap space. Smith will hope to be signed as a backup signal caller elsewhere.

Tyrell Williams (WR): Williams landed a one-year deal with the Detroit Lions after the Las Vegas Raiders cut him. He missed all of 2020 with a torn labrum but has been one of the most productive receivers in the league since 2015.

J.J. Watt (DE): After being released by the Houston Texans, the three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year has reunited with former teammate DeAndre Hopkins in Arizona, where he agreed to a two-year deal worth a reported $31 million.

Carlos Hyde (RB): The Jaguars will pick up former Seahawks running back Carlos Hyde. Hyde and Jacksonville have agreed to a two-year, $6 million deal.

Recommended Stories

  • EXPLAINER: How 'dead money' lives, as NFL free agency begins

    In their annual preparation for the official opening of the NFL's signing and trading period, teams will predictably jettison veteran players to create more space under the salary cap. It's called dead money — unaccounted-for bonus figures, basically — and the shrunken cap this season has brought even more of it to life than usual. “A whole different ballgame,” Minnesota general manager Rick Spielman said.

  • 2021 NFL free agency tracker: News, signings, trades and rumors

    Which teams will make the biggest moves in NFL free agency? Here are the latest free agent rumors, trades and signings around the league.

  • Report: Chargers won’t tender Isaac Rochell

    The Chargers are letting one of their restricted free agents hit the market. Los Angeles will not tender defensive lineman Isaac Rochell, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Media. Rochell appeared in all 16 games for the Chargers in 2020, making six starts. He recorded 2.5 sacks and 29 total tackles for the club. He [more]

  • Michael Davis is re-signing with the Chargers

    The Chargers parted ways with one cornerback when they released Casey Hayward over the weekend, but they are holding onto another member of the group. Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the team is re-signing Micheal Davis ahead of the start of the new league year on Wednesday. It is a three-year deal for [more]

  • Chargers re-sign Michael Badgley

    The Chargers are poised for a kicking competition in training camp. After bringing in Tristan Vizcaino earlier this month, Los Angeles will re-sign Michael Badgley to a one-year deal, per NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero. Badgley was slated to become a restricted free agent. Badgley just completed his third season as an undrafted free agent out [more]

  • Sixers rookie Paul Reed expected to have two-way deal converted to standard

    Philadelphia 76ers rookie Paul Reed is expected to have his deal converted to a standard deal.

  • REPORT: Steelers talk contract with pending free agent T Alejandro Villanueva

    The Steelers appear to be talking contract with the veteran left tackle who is due to hit free agency on March 17.

  • Bud Dupree will make bank with the Titans

    Dupree's Titans contract puts him up there with elite pass rushers.

  • 2021 NFL Free Agent Tracker

    Nick Mensio keeps a running list of NFL Free Agents for the 2021 offseason, sorted by position. (Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

  • Is ballot collection, or 'ballot harvesting,' good for democracy? We asked 5 experts

    Rivko Knox, a volunteer with the League of Women Voters in Phoenix, and other voters sued Arizona over a law that bans the third-party collection of early mail-in ballots. The issue is now before the Supreme Court. AP Photo/Anita SnowA 2016 Arizona state law makes the collection of ballots by third parties a felony. The Democratic National Committee and voters sued the state over the law the same year it passed, claiming the ban violates Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act by discriminating against the state’s Native American, Hispanic and African American citizens who rely more on third-party collection. They also argued it violates the 15th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which guarantees that race not be a barrier to voting. At the time of the bill’s passing, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey said it would help maintain election integrity. The case is now before the U.S. Supreme Court, which heard oral arguments March 2. The high court’s decision could affect laws in states that allow ballot collection and may also set a standard for evaluating local elections laws nationwide. We asked five election experts if collection of ballots is good for democracy. Colorado gets it right Richard L. Hasen, Chancellor’s Professor of Law and Political Science, University of California, Irvine Within reasonable limits. “Ballot harvesting” is a pejorative term for the third-party collection of mail-in ballots. Some states, such as Alabama, ban the practice of allowing people to collect and turn in another’s ballot, and some of the states allowing collection impose limits on the practice. Allowing collection in certain circumstances makes sense, such as for voters in remote locations, or elderly or disabled voters who might have trouble returning their own ballots. But events from Bladen County, North Carolina, in 2018 show that such collection may provide the pathway for unscrupulous people to destroy or alter ballots. States should allow assistance returning ballots to those voters needing it, but they should require that collectors identify themselves and be limited, as in Colorado, in the number of ballots they may collect. Access to the ballot box Nancy Martorano Miller, Associate Professor of Political Science, University of Dayton Yes. I don’t like the term “ballot harvesting” because it implies fraud or illegality. I prefer “ballot collection.” Some form of ballot collection is legal in 26 states. Officials in charge of running elections have consistently maintained the integrity of elections in those states. Fraud by ballot collection, like all incidences of election fraud, is rare. Having a ballot collected might be the difference between a person voting and not voting. As a political scientist, I think we should encourage voting by all eligible citizens and count as many votes as possible. Research shows that who votes has an impact on the types of public policies adopted by their representatives. With proper oversight, ballot collection can help underrepresented groups cast ballots and have their voices heard. Disenfranchisement a worry Frank J. Gonzalez, Assistant Professor in Political Science, University of Arizona Yes. Throughout American history, regulations about who can vote and how have served as a major vehicle through which Black, brown, and poor Americans have been excluded from voting, thus diminishing any ability to refer to the U.S. as “democratic.” The 15th Amendment gave African Americans the right to vote in 1869. Soon after, “Jim Crow” laws, although often race-neutral in their language, became de facto barriers to African Americans voting until the Voting Rights Act of 1965 made such laws illegal. But even after that, restrictive voting laws such as voter ID laws, availability of polling locations and hours and restrictions on early voting have become primary tools for disenfranchising people of color as overt forms of racism have become less socially acceptable and discrimination has become more subtle. Voter fraud can certainly be a threat to democracy, but most mail-in ballot laws make that incredibly unlikely. Disenfranchisement – due to laws about voting eligibility, voting requirements, racial/class disparities in resources or mobilization efforts, or other technicalities regarding ballot procedures – is an exponentially larger and more evident threat. Ballot “harvesting” has the potential to reduce turnout disparities. Ultimately, if validation procedures like those that already exist in many states are put in place, it is hard to see an argument against ballot collection that is not based on some undemocratic motivation. More participation is key Domingo Morel, Assistant Professor, Political Science, Rutgers University – Newark Yes. Democracy requires the participation of its citizenry. However, in the U.S., only about 60% of eligible voters participate in presidential elections and even fewer participate in midterm and municipal elections. Research has shown that when we reduce the barriers to participation and include more ways for people to cast their ballots, participation increases. Research has also shown that community organizations are vital in encouraging voting participation, particularly among the most marginalized populations. Vote collection through trusted third parties, like community organizations, can increase the likelihood that more people will participate in the democratic process. Although some critics have expressed concerns about vote collection and widespread voter fraud, there’s no evidence that this is indeed the case. The more pressing concern is lack of participation and voter suppression, which vote collection can help address. Checks are robust Thessalia Merivaki, Assistant Professor in American Politics, Mississippi State University Yes. A voting practice is good for democracy when it facilitates access to voting and protects the integrity of elections. The infrastructure of mail voting, for example, across the states includes several robust checks, such as signature verification and ballot tracking, to verify a voter’s identity and detect efforts to commit fraud. Access to a car or the post office is not a given for many voters, which makes ballot collection their only way to vote. [Get our most insightful politics and election stories. Sign up for The Conversation’s Politics Weekly.]This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Nancy Martorano Miller, University of Dayton; Domingo Morel, Rutgers University - Newark ; Frank J. Gonzalez, University of Arizona; Richard L. Hasen, Research on voting by mail says it’s safe – from fraud and diseaseThere’s nothing unusual about early voting – it’s been done since the founding of the republic The authors do not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and have disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • Grading Jets free agency and 2021 offseason moves

    A look at what the Jets have done, and how they’ve done, as they restock their roster through free agency:

  • Odds that Bears will sign Jameis Winston just got worse

    Jameis Winston would be a logical target for the Chicago Bears in free agency, assuming he's allowed to hit the open market.

  • Detroit Lions 2021 free agency tracker

    Who did the Lions sign and where are former Detroit players heading?

  • Sarah Sanders slams Biden administration for opening borders while keeping schools and churches closed

    Former White House press secretary Sarah Sanders criticizes the Biden administration’s inability to label migrant surge as a ‘crisis.’

  • Michigan hockey stunned by Minnesota in overtime in Big Ten tournament semifinal

    Michigan hockey blew a 2-0 lead and fell to Minnesota, 3-2 in overtime, in the Big Ten tournament semifinals on Monday at Notre Dame.

  • Michelle Obama Says Taco Tuesday Is Her "Family's Favorite Night"

    "Top it off with a little margarita, and you've got a fabulous night."

  • Analysis: A new British foreign policy for a more dangerous world

    At the end of the Cold War, the historian Francis Fukuyama infamously declared the "end of history." Western liberal democracy and free markets, the idea went, had triumphed. From now on. the world would join together in a harmonious march to a democratic, capitalist future. Today, that prediction seems bitterly naive. And the Integrated Review marks the moment Britain formally admits History only paused. There are two main drivers for this rethink. For more nearly half a century, British foreign policy was anchored on two pillars: membership of the European Union and the "special relationship" with the US. The theory was that those relationships complemented one another, acting as powerful magnifiers of British influence across the globe. But Brexit has blown that orthodoxy out of the proverbial water. Because the EU can no longer act as a lever for British power, Britain is to some degree less interesting to the United States. That was a problem Boris Johnson's government was always going to have to tackle after leaving the EU. But this is not just about Brexit. The truth is, the global status quo that Britain has sought to defend since 1945 is crumbling. Western and American economic and geo-political dominance is being challenged by China, which the Review euphemistically refers to as a "systemic competitor." Russia has reemerged as "the most acute direct threat to the UK." Meanwhile, there are more conflicts raging than at any point since the end of the Second World War; the global advance of liberal democracy promised by the end of the Cold War threatens to go into reverse; and the threat of climate change is forcing fundamental changes in the way we live. Boris Johnson's answer is multifaceted. First there is the hard power: increasing spending on defence, and a raise on the maximum number of nuclear warheads the UK can hold - symbolically reversing decades of commitment to post-Cold War disarmament. The commitment to return aid spending to 0.7 percent of GDP after the Covid pandemic will please Tory backbenchers and those who prioritise "soft power." Then there is the diplomacy: explicitly reaching beyond the European and Atlantic regions to boost alliances with Australia, India, and Japan. Through it all runs the theme of a grand a new technological revolution and investment in science. Critics will point out that this 120 page document is rich on rhetoric but short on detail. Others will say it does not deliver the radicalism that the scale of the challenge demands. And money is tight: there will inevitably be a gap between capability and ambition. But in spirit, the document marks an important moment: History is back on, and it could be a rough ride.

  • NFL Free Agency: Tracking the biggest signings

    SportsPulse: Ryan Fitzpatrick finds a new home, while Jameis Winston stays put in New Oreleans. We track NFL free agency's biggest moves.

  • Corey Davis’ former Titans teammates react to Jets deal

    Davis' former Titans teammates were happy that he landed a big deal with the Jets.

  • Lions cutting Chase Daniel, Danny Shelton

    New Lions General Manager Brad Holmes is continuing to clean up the mess he inherited from former Lions General Manager Bob Quinn. The Lions are cutting quarterback Chase Daniel and defensive tackle Danny Shelton, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Although the Lions reportedly tried to trade Daniel, there was no reason any team would [more]