2021 NFL free agency tracker: Following every single Eagles, NFC East move and transaction

NFL free agency is about to get underway in full as the new league year begins on March 17, with the league's legal tampering period starting Monday. Those rumors are about to start flying.

The salary cap for 2021 is $182.5 million, down from $198.2 million in 2020 due to the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, which leaves teams looking for the best players they can find at a price they can afford - particularly the Eagles, who through releases and restructured deals have been shedding salary, and will continue to do so up until and maybe even after Wednesday afternoon.

Around this time of year, the rumors and moves are a lot to keep up with, so here's a full list of the latest Eagles and Eagles-related free agent rumors, trades and signings around the league, with the most recent moves at the top:

Eagles

DE Brandon Graham: The Eagles are restructuring Brandon Graham's deal to free up cap space in 2021, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

ERFA: The Eagles had three exclusive rights free agents: Alex Singleton, Greg Ward Jr. and Boston Scott. They tendered all three, which means they’ll be back at a cheap cost in 2021.

RFA: The Eagles had just one restricted free agent of note. They chose to not tender punter Cameron Johnston, which means he'll become an unrestricted free agents at 4 p.m. on Wednesday. The Eagles could still try to bring him back at a lower price.

Cowboys

QB Dak Prescott: After playing the 2020 season under the franchise tag, Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys finally committed to one another long-term -- and with a big payday. The two sides reportedly agreed to a four-year, $160 million deal with a whopping $126 million guaranteed.

Giants

DL Leonard Williams: The New York Giants placed the franchise tag on Williams for the second consecutive year. He picked up a career-high 11.5 sacks playing on the tag last season.

Washington

G Brandon Scherff: The Washington Football Team retained its veteran right guard and captain by using the franchise tag. This is the second straight season where Washington has placed its franchise tag on Scherff, who earned over $15 million in 2020.

Other moves

To come...

