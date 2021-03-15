2021 NFL free agency: Top 25 overall free agents highlighted by some intriguing receivers

There are many ways in which COVID-19 has affected the NFL, and we'll see another play out this week.

NFL teams never plan for the salary cap to go down. But after COVID-19 precluded any team from playing to a full stadium last season, the cap is down to $182.5 million. Teams who had been hoarding cap space before the pandemic find themselves in an advantageous situation, as many teams scramble to find any extra cap space.

We could see a week of short-term deals for the top free agents, as they wait for the cap to hopefully rebound in 2022 and beyond. We could see teams get creative, or simply not be as aggressive as normal as they navigate an unusual offseason.

Wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) will be an intriguing free agent. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Regardless, the best free agents will still get nice deals with teams looking to add another final big piece or two. Here are the top 25 free agents, with the so-called legal tampering period starting Monday and free agency officially kicking off Wednesday.

25. WR Marvin Jones

It's hard to be underrated in a sport that gets as much attention year-round as the NFL. But Jones is underrated. He has.been consistently productive for the Detroit Lions and can still be a solid No. 2 or 3 option for most NFL teams looking to add to their offense.

24. WR Nelson Agholor

Imagine seeing Agholor's name on a list like this a year ago. Agholor played very well on a one-year deal with the Las Vegas Raiders, and the former Philadelphia Eagles' first-round pick has revived his value on the market. There will be some trepidation about Agholor playing to his 2020 level again, but he's a viable free-agent option now.

23. RB Kenyan Drake

If we ignore 2020, Drake will be a nice deal for some team. In 2019, after being freed from the Miami Dolphins in a trade to the Arizona Cardinals, Drake was one of the best backs in football. He was good but not great last season, though he dealt with injuries. Drake doesn't have a lot of mileage and if he rebounds, he can be a productive all-around back.

Story continues

22. DT Dalvin Tomlinson

The NFL is transitioning to a game played on the perimeter and not in the trenches, but a big body in the middle of a defensive line will always be valuable. Tomlinson was a good tackle with the New York Giants, and can provide a little interior pass rush too.

21. C David Andrews

Andrews was a great story with the New England Patriots, an undrafted player in 2015 who became their starting center as a rookie and held the job ever since. If the Patriots don't want to pay him, Andrews won't have trouble finding a new team.

20. S John Johnson III

Johnson was a talented, versatile, rangy safety for the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams will be hard pressed to re-sign him, and the Los Angeles Chargers — with former Rams defensive coordinator Brandon Staley as their new head coach — could be a destination.

19. S Anthony Harris

Harris was great in 2019 for the Minnesota Vikings, not as good in 2020 but still is a top safety. Many teams would benefit from having his playmaking ability on the back end.

18. TE Jonnu Smith

Smith has played well at times for.the Tennessee Titans, but his career high in yards for a season is just 448. But he's on this list because the league has a dearth of quality tight ends. Smith would be a starter for many teams.

17. RB Chris Carson

The Seattle Seahawks tried investing draft picks into running back, but nobody could unseat Carson. Carson isn't as durable as you'd like, but few running backs are. When Carson is healthy, he is one of the most productive backs in the NFL.

16. EDGE Yannick Ngakoue

Ngakoue had a disappointing year with the Minnesota Vikings and then Baltimore Ravens after the Jacksonville Jaguars traded him. Still, a disappointing season for him was eight sacks with two teams. He has plenty of promise left at a young age.

15. EDGE Bud Dupree

If healthy, Dupree might be No. 1 on the list. He's a former first-round pick who has improved as a pass rusher, and got the franchise tag last year. But Dupree suffered a torn ACL in Week 12 last season, which makes him a bit risky. He'll still get paid, though he might prefer a short-term deal.

14. EDGE Matt Judon

Judon wasn't a household name when the Baltimore Ravens gave him the franchise tag last year. Judon is a good, solid defender with ability to get to the quarterback. He has 34.5 sacks in five NFL seasons. Judon isn't a dominant one-on-one pass rusher but he can help a defense.

13. G Kevin Zeitler

Zeitler was once thought of as one of the best guards in the.NFL. He signed a five-year, $60 million deal in 2017. The New York Giants cut him in a salary-cap move, and he might never be elite again having turned 31 years old, but he can be a productive starter for a team that needs help.

12. WR Corey Davis

NFL teams always believe they can get more out of a player who disappointed a bit as a.high draft pick. Davis wasn't awful with the Tennessee Titans but he was inconsistent and never lived up to being a top-five pick. He's a prime candidate to get overpaid by a team that thinks it can use him better and make him a star.

11. C Corey Linsley

All-Pro players aren't generally available in free agency. Linsley became the Green Bay Packers starting center as a rookie in 2014 and started 99 games for them. The All-Pro nod for his 2020 season was good timing as he gets set to hit free agency at age 29.

10. WR Curtis Samuel

Samuel finally got a coaching staff that understood how to use him, and while he didn't have an enormous 2020, he was good for the Carolina Panthers and it hinted at better things to come for the versatile receiver.

9. EDGE Jadeveon Clowney

Clowney is coming off a bad season with the Tennessee Titans that was cut short due to knee surgery. But the former No. 1 overall pick still has moments where he can take over a game, and not many defenders can say that. Clowney isn't a great pass rusher, but he is capable and he is excellent against the run.

8. G Joe Thuney

Thuney is a productive guard and his ability to play center or tackle boosts his value on the open market. The New England Patriots developed him into a very good player but didn't give him the franchise tag for a second straight season, meaning he's in great position to cash in.

7. WR Will Fuller V

Fuller has major injury concerns and a PED suspension will go through the first week of the 2021 season. If there weren't those concerns, Fuller might top this list. Some team won't mind taking a.chance.

6. EDGE Carl Lawson

Lawson had a good rookie season for the Cincinnati Bengals rushing the quarterback and tailed off a bit in the three seasons since, but he's still just 25 years old. He's talented and a team could believe they can unlock a new level for him.

5. WR JuJu Smith-Schuster

Just 24 years old, Smith-Schuster has a 1,426-yard season on his resume. How much was that due to Antonio Brown getting a lot of attention from defenses? Perhaps a lot, considering Smith-Schuster hasn't come close to that 2018 season since. But he's still young and talented, and he would be a fantastic No. 2 option for just about any team.

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (19) could land a huge deal in free agency. (AP Photo/David Richard)

4. TE Hunter Henry

Henry benefits from being the best option at a very thin position. There aren't many teams who wouldn't view Henry as an upgrade at tight end. And he still has time to have the long-awaited breakout we've been waiting on.

3. EDGE Shaq Barrett

Barrett is a rarity, a player who didn't get much of a chance in his first stop but developed into one of the league's best pass rushers after that. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers gave Chris Godwin the franchise tag, and Barrett can now hit free agency and cash in.

2. OT Trent Williams

The last eight seasons Williams has played a.game, he made the Pro Bowl all eight times. He didn't play in 2019 as he and the Washington Football Team sparred over his contract and other issues, but after a trade to the San Francisco 49ers he showed he's still one of the best tackles in the game. Good tackles are hard to find in free agency.

1. WR Kenny Golladay

Why didn't the Detroit Lions give Golladay the franchise tag? Who really knows. But the result is that Golladay, a true No. 1 receiver, can hit the open market with plenty of prime years remaining. Durability is an issue with Golladay, but some team is going to gamble a lot of money on him staying healthy.

More NCAA tournament on Yahoo Sports: