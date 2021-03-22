2021 NFL free agency: Sizing up 49ers' competition, depth at safety

Sizing up 49ers' competition, depth at safety as Tartt returns originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Safety Jaquiski Tartt has not been a backup since the 2017 season.

But injuries have relegated him to part-time status. A variety of ankle, shoulder, toe, ribs and groin injuries kept Tartt sidelined for 28 games over the past four seasons.

Tartt will get another chance this year to make a contribution with the 49ers, as he agreed to terms on a one-year contract with the 49ers on Monday.

The move came just hours after the 49ers agreed to terms with veteran safety Tavon Wilson on a one-year contract.

Jimmie Ward appears locked in as the 49ers’ starting free safety. Tartt and Wilson join Tarvarius Moore and Marcell Harris as the other notable safeties on the 49ers’ roster. Each is signed only through the upcoming season.

Because the 49ers do not have a lot of money or contract years tied up with their group of candidates for the strong safety position, the 49ers still can address the position in the draft.

The 49ers have nine scheduled draft picks, including three selections in the fifth round. The club could draft a safety who can make an immediate impact on special teams.

Tartt becomes a favorite to start alongside Ward, as long as he is able to remain healthy. Tartt, a six-year NFL veteran, was a second-round draft pick in 2015 from Samford.

He likely will compete with Moore, who started eight games last season.

Moore is a three-year veteran who has appeared in 48 career games with 13 starting assignments. He has yet to register an interception during the regular season. He intercepted Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes in Super Bowl LIV.

Moore was a 2018 third-round pick (No 95 overall) from Southern Mississippi. After playing cornerback as a rookie, he was moved to safety at the beginning of the 2019 season. He has not been able to win a regular role, as his only starting assignments have come due to injuries.

Wilson, a nine-year pro, is a respected veteran who could also work his way into the competition with a strong training camp.

