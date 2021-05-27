2021 NFL free agency: Ryan Kerrigan, Le’Raven Clark contract details

How Eagles added Kerrigan, Clark for minimal cap hits originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles last week officially added defensive end Ryan Kerrigan and offensive lineman Le’Raven Clark on one-year deals and they did it in ways that minimized their cap hits in 2021.

Let’s start with Kerrigan.

The former Pro Bowler’s one-year deal with the Eagles is worth $2.5 million (all guaranteed), according to a league source. But the Eagles also used four voidable years to really minimize his cap hit for 2021, when they’re up against it. This is a trick they’ve used a lot this offseason.

Here are some details of Kerrigan’s contract:

Total guarantee: $2.5 million

Base salary: $1.075 million

Signing bonus: $1.425 million

Cap hit in 2021: $1.36 million

Dead money in 2022: $1.14 million

The reason these contracts have void years is to spread out the salary cap hits. It basically allows the Eagles to spread out the cap hit over two seasons instead of one, limiting the hit in 2021.

As for Le’Raven Clark’s deal, there wasn’t much risk as the veteran OL returns from an Achilles tear. Clark signed a veteran salary benefit deal, which basically means his cap hit counts less than his base salary. These deals are designed to encourage teams to sign veterans instead of cheaper replacements.

Clark’s deal doesn’t include any guaranteed money, so if he doesn’t work out, the Eagles can cut him with no penalty. Clark’s base salary in 2021 is $990,000 but he also has a $75,000 roster bonus if he makes the team. His cap number for this season is $925,000.

Right now, the Eagles have $3.88 million in salary cap space but they still haven’t signed their draft class. On June 1, they’ll get around another $4 million in cap relief after carrying Alshon Jeffery and Malik Jackson’s $2 million base salaries through that date. They cut them in March with post-June 1 designations.

While Jackson and Jeffery will come off the top 51 contracts, they will be replaced by the next two, which is why it’ll be less than $4 million savings. But it should still be enough extra space to sign the drat picks.

