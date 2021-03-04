2021 NFL free agency predictions: Patriots' free-agent destinations on offense

Cam back in Foxboro? Predicting where Pats' offensive FAs will land originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

We've spent plenty of time discussing guys on other teams the New England Patriots could sign in free agency. But what about their own players?

Six key members of the Patriots' offense in 2020 will become free agents on March 17. Cam Newton is one of them, as are two starting offensive linemen, a veteran running back and a productive wide receiver.

Who will Bill Belichick bring back among that group? It might be a longer list than you think. Let's predict the 2021 landing spots and new contracts of the Patriots' six pending free agents on offense.

2021 NFL free agency predictions: Patriots' free-agent destinations