2021 NFL free agency: Jets sign WR Keelan Cole and OL Dan Feeney

The Jets have reportedly inked WR Keelan Cole and OL Dan Feeney to one-year contract on Thursday. Feeney has started every game since 2018, but he figures to give the Jets depth and versatility in the trenches. The former Charger has started 57 of his 63 career games and has logged time at left guard and center. Feeney allowed four sacks, committed two penalties and registered a 48.2 Pro Football Focus grade last season. Cole has been a solid contributor for the Jaguars over the past four years. He put in his best season in 2020, catching 55 receptions for 642 yards and five touchdowns. He’ll turn 28 in April.