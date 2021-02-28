2021 NFL free agency: Curtis Samuel viewed as an intriguing fit for Jags

James Johnson
·3 min read
With free agency set to start for the NFL in just over two weeks, the Jacksonville Jaguars have been a common topic in NFL news. The reason for that is because the organization is set to lead the league in salary cap with just over $82 million in cap space.

With so much available money to help upgrade their roster, the Jags have been mentioned alongside names like receiver Allen Robinson, defensive lineman Leonard Williams, and safety Marcus Williams, to name a few. However, new coach Urban Meyer may also look to add former players of his from Ohio State, too.

NFL.com’s Gil Brandt thinks the Jags would be a fit for Carolina Panthers receiver Curtis Samuel for this reason, as he was recruited by Meyer and played for him at Ohio State.

Turning in the card to select Trevor Lawrence with the first overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft will be easy — ensuring Lawrence has the supporting cast he needs to succeed will be a bigger challenge. D.J. Chark is a quality receiver, and James Robinson is coming off one of the greatest rookie seasons ever recorded by an undrafted running back, but beyond that, upgrades are needed. Inking Samuel, who hit career highs in catches (77), receiving yards (851) and catch rate (79.4%) with the Panthers in 2020, would be a good start, not least because he also has the ability to carry the ball out of the backfield (41 rushing attempts for 200 yards and two scores last season). I can still remember Samuel’s impressive pro-day performance, and I’m sure new Jags head coach Urban Meyer, who recruited Samuel to Ohio State when he was coaching the Buckeyes, remembers it well, too. Samuel doesn’t turn 25 until August, and his best football is ahead of him.

A reunion between Samuel and Meyer makes too much sense. As many are aware, Meyer has dominated the college realm with speed, and Samuel brings plenty of that. When adding how much more dangerous his versatility makes him, it seems as though fans could certainly get on board with Samuel’s addition.

Meyer came out to say he has a vision of what the Jags’ offense should look like at Trevor Lawrence’s pro day. That said, it’s not out of the realm of possibilities that Meyer has also envisioned some of his former players being a part of that vision, especially one with Samuel’s talent.

Of course, acquiring Samuel would likely mean the Jags would pass on a fan-favorite choice in Allen Robinson. However, by acquiring Samuel, the Jags wouldn’t only be getting faster on offense, but they would also be getting a cheaper option.

As we’ve pointed out, Robinson, who would be well worth every penny, is projected to get a five to four-year deal worth $100 million. However, Samuel has yet to register over 1,000 yards as a receiver, so maybe his deal would be closer to Stefon Diggs’ and Jarvis Landry‘s.

While Robinson would be a great addition, and the Jags have plenty of cap space, a cheaper signing like Samuel on offense could lead to more spending on defense. Right now, it’s simply hard to say with no NFL Combine to garner free agent rumors from, but Samuel is indeed an interesting fit for Jacksonville.

