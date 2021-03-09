2021 NFL free agency: Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin leads the franchise tag tracker

The franchise tag wasn't meant for teams to lock up non-stars about to hit the market, year after year.

When the tag came about almost 30 years ago, it was practically meant for teams to be able to retain quarterbacks or any other huge stars. But teams use it to keep good players who aren't necessarily stars, like Matt Judon or Marcus Maye. It restricts player movement, which players dislike and makes NFL free agency a lot less interesting than it should be.

But it is a key strategic point of the NFL offseason. Teams have the option to tag players and many of them judiciously use it to keep young players off the market. Here's who got the tag before Tuesday's deadline (this story will be updated through the deadline):

Dak Prescott was again going to be the biggest name to get tagged this offseason, but the Cowboys and Prescott agreed to a four-year, $160 million extension. Godwin became the biggest name on the list when the Buccaneers tagged him. There was little question the Bucs weren't going to led Godwin walk, considering he's just 25 and one of the most talented receivers in football. It does mean the Bucs won't be able to use the tag on pass rusher Shaq Barrett for a second straight season.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin (14) won't be hitting free agency. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

New York Jets S Marcus Maye

Maye is a good player but he became a franchise tagged player because the Jets aren't paying many players and they might as well use the tag to lock up Maye and perhaps keep working on a long-term extension. Maye has never been to the Pro Bowl in four years. He's a versatile, good starter and the Jets were smart to keep him off the market.

Denver Broncos S Justin Simmons

The Broncos keep saying they want to retain Simons long term but the sides haven't come to an agreement, so Simmons got the tag for a second straight season. Simmons has become a fine playmaking safety for the team, a popular player in Denver and even though a second tag was pricy, the Broncos always planned to use it if a deal couldn't get done.

Washington Football Team G Brandon Scherff

Scherff is one of the best guards in the league and Washington gave him a tag for a second straight year. It's not a big surprise; Scherff is great as a run blocker and a pass blocker, is durable and reliable and Washington has the cap room to absorb a big salary number for a guard.

Jacksonville Jaguars OT Cam Robinson

Trevor Lawrence needs protection, right? It was a bit surprising that Robinson was tagged, considering he is not considered a top-end offensive tackle. New coach Urban Meyer said the team is happy with Robinson's development. It's hard to find quality linemen in free agency, so it's worth it to the Jaguars to overpay Robinson as they get ready to take Lawrence with the first overall pick.