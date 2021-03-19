2021 NFL free agency: Best available players by position for Patriots to target
Best remaining NFL free agents who could interest Patriots originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
The New England Patriots have thrown a ton of money around in 2021 NFL free agency. But who says they're done spending?
Despite signing 11 new players and re-signing five members of the 2020 squad, the Patriots may have more moves to make. They still have roughly $10.7 million in cap space, per OverTheCap.com, and reportedly are in the hunt for more offensive firepower at quarterback, wide receiver and running back and have needs on defense, as well.
Here's an updated list of the Patriots' offseason additions and departures.
So, who's still on the board? Here's a rundown of the best available free agents at positions where New England may look to upgrade.
Quarterback
Player
2020 Team
Alex Smith
Washington
C.J. Beathard
San Francisco
Nick Mullens
San Francisco
Colt McCoy
New York Giants
Blake Bortles
LA Rams
Patriots angle: There's more, but we'll spare you. If the Patriots add another QB, it won't be via free agency ... unless Marcus Mariota hits the open market.
Wide receiver
Player
2020 Team
Kenny Golladay
Detroit
JuJu Smith-Schuster
Pittsburgh
T.Y. Hilton
Indianapolis
Antonio Brown
Tampa Bay
Sammy Watkins
Kansas City
Dede Westbrook
Jacksonville
Josh Reynolds
LA Rams
Alshon Jeffery
Philadelphia
Golden Tate
New York Giants
Adam Humphries
Tennessee
Willie Snead
New Orleans
Patriots angle: Plenty of options here should New England look to add a third wideout after Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne. If Julian Edelman's knee doesn't hold up and Damiere Byrd doesn't re-sign, the Patriots will need more depth.
Running Back
Player
2020 Team
Chris Carson
Seattle
James Conner
Pittsburgh
Phillip Lindsay
Denver
Leonard Fournette
Tampa Bay
James White
New England
Mike Davis
Carolina
Jeff Wilson Jr.
San Francisco
Le'Veon Bell
Kansas City
Damien Williams
Kansas City
Todd Gurley
Atlanta
Tevin Coleman
San Francisco
Patriots angle: New England is deep at running back reportedly has interest in Carson and Fournette, which suggests White and Rex Burkhead may not re-sign as free agents. Bill Belichick typically doesn't break the bank for RBs, but he's been breaking the bank everywhere else this offseason.
Defensive Line
Player
2020 Team
Melvin Ingram (EDGE)
LA Chargers
Jadeveon Clowney (EDGE)
Tennessee
Ndamukong Suh (DE)
Tampa Bay
Carlos Dunlap (DE)
Seattle
Aldon Smith (DE)
Dallas
Olivier Vernon (DE)
Cleveland
Sheldon Rankins (DT)
New Orleans
Danny Shelton (DT)
Detroit
Everson Griffen (DE)
Detroit
Patriots angle: The Patriots already beefed up their front seven by adding defensive tackle Davon Godchaux, defensive end Montravius Adams and versatile pass-rushers Matthew Judon and Kyle Van Noy, but this team ranked 27th in the NFL in sacks last season, so New England may look to add more pieces.
Secondary
Player
2020 Team
Anthony Harris (S)
Minnesota
Xavier Rhodes (CB)
Indianapolis
Kevin King (CB)
Green Bay
Keanu Neal (S)
Atlanta
Richard Sherman (CB)
San Francisco
Kyle Fuller (CB)
Chicago
Brian Poole (CB)
New York
Bashaud Breeland (CB)
Kansas City
Xavier Woods (S)
Dallas
Mackenzie Alexander (CB)
Cincinnati
Patriots angle: Cornerback will become a need if Stephon Gilmore moves on, and there's an opening at safety after Patrick Chung's retirement. Fuller is an intriguing name after his release from the Bears.