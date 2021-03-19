2021 NFL free agency: Best available players by position for Patriots to target

Best remaining NFL free agents who could interest Patriots originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots have thrown a ton of money around in 2021 NFL free agency. But who says they're done spending?

Despite signing 11 new players and re-signing five members of the 2020 squad, the Patriots may have more moves to make. They still have roughly $10.7 million in cap space, per OverTheCap.com, and reportedly are in the hunt for more offensive firepower at quarterback, wide receiver and running back and have needs on defense, as well.

Here's an updated list of the Patriots' offseason additions and departures.

So, who's still on the board? Here's a rundown of the best available free agents at positions where New England may look to upgrade.

Quarterback

Player 2020 Team Alex Smith Washington C.J. Beathard San Francisco Nick Mullens San Francisco Colt McCoy New York Giants Blake Bortles LA Rams

Patriots angle: There's more, but we'll spare you. If the Patriots add another QB, it won't be via free agency ... unless Marcus Mariota hits the open market.

Wide receiver

Player 2020 Team Kenny Golladay Detroit JuJu Smith-Schuster Pittsburgh T.Y. Hilton Indianapolis Antonio Brown Tampa Bay Sammy Watkins Kansas City Dede Westbrook Jacksonville Josh Reynolds LA Rams Alshon Jeffery Philadelphia Golden Tate New York Giants Adam Humphries Tennessee Willie Snead New Orleans

Patriots angle: Plenty of options here should New England look to add a third wideout after Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne. If Julian Edelman's knee doesn't hold up and Damiere Byrd doesn't re-sign, the Patriots will need more depth.

Running Back

Player 2020 Team Chris Carson Seattle James Conner Pittsburgh Phillip Lindsay Denver Leonard Fournette Tampa Bay James White New England Mike Davis Carolina Jeff Wilson Jr. San Francisco Le'Veon Bell Kansas City Damien Williams Kansas City Todd Gurley Atlanta Tevin Coleman San Francisco

Patriots angle: New England is deep at running back reportedly has interest in Carson and Fournette, which suggests White and Rex Burkhead may not re-sign as free agents. Bill Belichick typically doesn't break the bank for RBs, but he's been breaking the bank everywhere else this offseason.

Defensive Line

Player 2020 Team Melvin Ingram (EDGE) LA Chargers Jadeveon Clowney (EDGE) Tennessee Ndamukong Suh (DE) Tampa Bay Carlos Dunlap (DE) Seattle Aldon Smith (DE) Dallas Olivier Vernon (DE) Cleveland Sheldon Rankins (DT) New Orleans Danny Shelton (DT) Detroit Everson Griffen (DE) Detroit

Patriots angle: The Patriots already beefed up their front seven by adding defensive tackle Davon Godchaux, defensive end Montravius Adams and versatile pass-rushers Matthew Judon and Kyle Van Noy, but this team ranked 27th in the NFL in sacks last season, so New England may look to add more pieces.

Secondary

Player 2020 Team Anthony Harris (S) Minnesota Xavier Rhodes (CB) Indianapolis Kevin King (CB) Green Bay Keanu Neal (S) Atlanta Richard Sherman (CB) San Francisco Kyle Fuller (CB) Chicago Brian Poole (CB) New York Bashaud Breeland (CB) Kansas City Xavier Woods (S) Dallas Mackenzie Alexander (CB) Cincinnati

Patriots angle: Cornerback will become a need if Stephon Gilmore moves on, and there's an opening at safety after Patrick Chung's retirement. Fuller is an intriguing name after his release from the Bears.