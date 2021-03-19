2021 NFL free agency: Best available players by position for Patriots to target

Darren Hartwell
·3 min read
Best remaining NFL free agents who could interest Patriots originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots have thrown a ton of money around in 2021 NFL free agency. But who says they're done spending?

Despite signing 11 new players and re-signing five members of the 2020 squad, the Patriots may have more moves to make. They still have roughly $10.7 million in cap space, per OverTheCap.com, and reportedly are in the hunt for more offensive firepower at quarterback, wide receiver and running back and have needs on defense, as well.

Here's an updated list of the Patriots' offseason additions and departures.

So, who's still on the board? Here's a rundown of the best available free agents at positions where New England may look to upgrade.

Quarterback

Player

2020 Team

Alex Smith

Washington

C.J. Beathard

San Francisco

Nick Mullens

San Francisco

Colt McCoy

New York Giants

Blake Bortles

LA Rams

Patriots angle: There's more, but we'll spare you. If the Patriots add another QB, it won't be via free agency ... unless Marcus Mariota hits the open market.

Wide receiver

Player

2020 Team

Kenny Golladay

Detroit

JuJu Smith-Schuster

Pittsburgh

T.Y. Hilton

Indianapolis

Antonio Brown

Tampa Bay

Sammy Watkins

Kansas City

Dede Westbrook

Jacksonville

Josh Reynolds

LA Rams

Alshon Jeffery

Philadelphia

Golden Tate

New York Giants

Adam Humphries

Tennessee

Willie Snead

New Orleans

Patriots angle: Plenty of options here should New England look to add a third wideout after Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne. If Julian Edelman's knee doesn't hold up and Damiere Byrd doesn't re-sign, the Patriots will need more depth.

Running Back

Player

2020 Team

Chris Carson

Seattle

James Conner

Pittsburgh

Phillip Lindsay

Denver

Leonard Fournette

Tampa Bay

James White

New England

Mike Davis

Carolina

Jeff Wilson Jr.

San Francisco

Le'Veon Bell

Kansas City

Damien Williams

Kansas City

Todd Gurley

Atlanta

Tevin Coleman

San Francisco

Patriots angle: New England is deep at running back reportedly has interest in Carson and Fournette, which suggests White and Rex Burkhead may not re-sign as free agents. Bill Belichick typically doesn't break the bank for RBs, but he's been breaking the bank everywhere else this offseason.

Defensive Line

Player

2020 Team

Melvin Ingram (EDGE)

LA Chargers

Jadeveon Clowney (EDGE)

Tennessee

Ndamukong Suh (DE)

Tampa Bay

Carlos Dunlap (DE)

Seattle

Aldon Smith (DE)

Dallas

Olivier Vernon (DE)

Cleveland

Sheldon Rankins (DT)

New Orleans

Danny Shelton (DT)

Detroit

Everson Griffen (DE)

Detroit

Patriots angle: The Patriots already beefed up their front seven by adding defensive tackle Davon Godchaux, defensive end Montravius Adams and versatile pass-rushers Matthew Judon and Kyle Van Noy, but this team ranked 27th in the NFL in sacks last season, so New England may look to add more pieces.

Secondary

Player

2020 Team

Anthony Harris (S)

Minnesota

Xavier Rhodes (CB)

Indianapolis

Kevin King (CB)

Green Bay

Keanu Neal (S)

Atlanta

Richard Sherman (CB)

San Francisco

Kyle Fuller (CB)

Chicago

Brian Poole (CB)

New York

Bashaud Breeland (CB)

Kansas City

Xavier Woods (S)

Dallas

Mackenzie Alexander (CB)

Cincinnati

Patriots angle: Cornerback will become a need if Stephon Gilmore moves on, and there's an opening at safety after Patrick Chung's retirement. Fuller is an intriguing name after his release from the Bears.

