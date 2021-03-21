2021 NFL free agency: 6 free agent CBs the Steelers could use

The Pittsburgh Steelers could be facing a dilemma at the cornerback position. First, the team loses slot cornerback Mike Hilton to free agency. Now it seems it is only a matter of when Steven Nelson moves on via trade or release.

Being down two starters in the secondary is less than ideal and Pittsburgh might not have the firepower to replace them on the roster now. With some fairly significant needs at other positions, the team might not have the luxury of drafting a cornerback early in the 2021 NFL draft.

This means free agency and adding a veteran is the move. Here are the six free-agent cornerbacks out there who could help Pittsburgh the most. There is a range of talent and salaries on this list but these are all guys who could step in and start.

Richard Sherman

Quinton Dunbar

Bashaud Breeland

Adoree' Jackson

Brian Poole

Mackensie Alexander

