2021 NFL free agency: 4 reasons the Jags could reunite with Allen Robinson

James Johnson
·7 min read
The Jacksonville Jaguars are basically done putting together their coaching staff, and now the group can focus on scouting talent. Of course, they will hope to acquire a majority of that talent by building through the draft, but with the team being so young, the 2021 free agency period will be an important part of the game plan, too.

Urban Meyer undoubtedly wants to start his first NFL season off on a high note and that can’t happen without adding some elite talent through free agency. A name who many fans believe can help Jacksonville make significant strides is that of receiver Allen Robinson, who was a 2015 second-round selection of the organization.

Unfortunately, despite having a productive career with the Jags, he got away from the team in 2018. Now, he’s on the verge of hitting the open market again and has come out to say that everything is on the table. While there is still time for the Chicago Bears to retain him, as time passes, it feels like he’s slipping from their grasp, and if it happens, the Jags are a fit in many ways.

With less than a month to go before free agency officially begins, let’s examine some reasons why the Jags and Robinson could reunite:

They can allow him to break the bank

December 23, 2018; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson (12) during the fourth quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

It's a well-known fact that the Jags are on pace to lead the NFL in cap space, which means they can offer Robinson a deal most can't match. Per Over the Cap, they are set to have around $77.5 million available in cap space, which is more than the next team, the New York Jets, by roughly $7.5 million. If they wanted to part ways with players like Tyler Eifert and A.J. Cann, they would be at around $86.2 million. Some would say Robinson left a little money on the table with his last contract, which was a three-year deal, worth $42 million ($14 million per season). The reason for that is because he was coming off an ACL tear, but had he not, the Jags may have been able to keep him, and he would've been making close to Mike Evans' figure of $16.1 million at the time. Spotrac has Robinson's market value estimated at a value of $20 million a year over four years. He could end up making more, but regardless, the Jags shouldn't have any issues putting competitive offers on the table. Add in the fact that Robinson wouldn't have a state income tax to deal with in Jacksonville, and it appears the Jags would make sense for Robinson from a financial standpoint.

Urban Meyer and Darrell Bevell's system could be attractive to him

Sep 29, 2019; Detroit, MI, USA; Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell looks on during the first quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

When Robinson signed with the Bears back in 2018, one of the things he mentioned lured him in was Matt Nagy's scheme. With Nagy coming from the Kansas City Chiefs tree, Robinson liked the potential of what the Bears offense could be under him as the system offered variety.

"It was a good fit for me," Robinson said after signing with Chicago. "You see a lot of big plays, you see some dink-and-dunk plays, you see everybody being involved. It's something that just looked fun to play in.

"Watching what coach Nagy did in Kansas City, I think it has a lot of versatility that I can be used in many different ways in this offense. I'll be able to play inside, outside, have some deep shots, work the short game and things like that." With that being the case, the Jags could make sense for Robinson with Darrell Bevell taking over as the Jags' offensive coordinator and Meyer helping shape the scheme, too. Many will criticize Bevell for the terms in which he left the Seattle Seahawks, but the fact of the matter is he was quite successful when looking outside of their last offensive play in Super Bowl XLIX. According to Corbin Smith of Sports Illustrated, the Seahawks finished in the top-10 in scoring four times under Bevell. That includes ranking second in the league in 2015. It's also well known that Bevell likes to take deep shots in his system, which should also appeal to Robinson. After spending three seasons in the NFC North, Robinson should be somewhat familiar with Bevell anyway as the Bears and Lions are divisional rivals. That same familiarity on Bevell's end could intrigue him and the Jags to taking a deep look into bringing Robinson back to the organization.

He could view Trevor Lawrence as the best QB he's ever worked with

Dec 7, 2019; Charlotte, NC, USA; Clemson Tigers quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) warms up before the 2019 ACC Championship Game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Continuing with the intrigue of the Jags' offense, the addition of Trevor Lawrence will be something the Jags have as a tool. While the young Clemson star has yet to take a snap in the NFL, veterans keep a close eye on the college realm, and fans can bet their bottom dollar that Robinson is well aware of the guy who scouts have called the next generational talent at quarterback. For Robinson, a lot of what has hindered his career is the quarterbacks he's had in Blake Bortles, Mitch Trubisky, and Nick Foles. Even with Lawrence being an unknown, Robinson may feel that the chances are high that the rookie could be a better quarterback than what he's had. Again, this is a factor that could hinge on Bevell's and Meyer's recruiting abilities, though.

The Jags should be more stable this time around

Nov 3, 2019; London, United Kingdom; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone (center) and defensive coordinator Todd Wash (right) rom the sidelines in the first half against the Houston Texans during an NFL International Series game at Wembley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

As fans are aware, Robinson was vocal about the lack of stability (particularly with the offensive coordinators) the Jags had during his tenure after leaving. This was expressed last season in a Super Bowl interview with Brent Martineau and Austin Lane of Action Sports Jax. In a nutshell, Robinson stated that he didn't blame quarterback Blake Bortles for his struggles as the Jags fired two coordinators in the span of Robinson's tenure. In a nutshell, Robinson stated that he didn't really blame quarterback Blake Bortles for his struggles as the Jags fired two coordinators in the span of Robinson's tenure. “I’m going to be honest, for me and my career, yes, [a change was needed],” Robinson said. “Based off the simple fact that it’s tough in this league to play with numerous offensive coordinators and multiple coaches and that’s how I feel about Blake. […] [The situation with the Bears] wasn’t like my rookie year [in Jacksonville] where we had a different offensive coordinator in my second year, when we had a great year with coach Olly [Greg Olson]. Then six or seven games into the next year we fire coach Olly, and now we have interim coach [Nate] Hackett, then we fire coach [Gus] Bradley, now we have coach [Doug] Marrone, then they had Hackett for all of that year and fired him this past year. So as a player it’s tough, extremely tough.” The argument could be made that Bortles shouldn't have been chosen to be the Jags' franchise quarterback in the first place, but the frequent changes he endured certainly couldn't have helped. This is an area where Meyer could improve the Jags, especially if he is to consider making Lawrence comfortable. Besides, Bevell has proven to be an assistant who can latch on to a team for a while, which speaks volumes about him. Aside from his time in Detroit, he's stuck with his respective NFL teams for at least five years when looking at his time with Green Bay, Minnesota, and Seattle. Many feel like his time in Detroit should've been longer, as his run as their interim head coach impressed players and ownership.

