2021 NFL free agency: 10 remaining players for Bills to sign

It might seem like the NFL’s free agency market was already open all week, but it wasn’t. Now it offiically is.

At 4 p.m. on Wednesday, the new “league year” begins. All prior reported signings or trade actually had not happened… they were just “agreed” to. Now all those can go through.

However, even though this deadline has been passed, that doesn’t mean the Bills can’t still continue adding players. The free agency market is still stockpiled with talent for the Bills and general manager Brandon Beane to look at adding.

With that, here are some free agents who have yet to agree to any terms with teams that could interest Buffalo:

DE Melvin Ingram III | Chargers

Chargers defensive end Melvin Ingram. Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Age: 31 2020 stats: 7 GP | 10 tackles | 2 passes defended Likely past his prime, Ingram did put in some solid seasons across from Joey Bosa with the Chargers. Can a similar scenario with the Bills and Jerry Hughes be appealing to him?

TE Gerald Everett | Rams

Rams tight end Gerald Everett. Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Age: 26 2020 stats: 16 GP | 41 catches | 417 yards | 1 TD With Tyler Higbee also in the fold with the Rams, Everett hasn’t really gotten an opportunity to shine. He has had solid games, but could be intrigued by a team like the Bills who could use a No. 1 tight end.

DT Kawann Short | Panthers

Panthers defensive tackle Kawann Short. Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Age: 32 2020 stats: 3 GP | 6 tackles | PFF grade: 45.4 His best days are well behind him, but he has versatility to play plenty of positions on the defensive line. And what do you know? Short played for the Panthers when Bills head coach Sean McDermott was there...

TE Kyle Rudolph

Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph. Credit: David Berding-USA TODAY Sports

Age: 31 2020 stats: 12 GP | 28 catches | 334 receiving yards | 1 TD Rudolph has had a down year or two, but if he joined a more pass-heavy offense like the Bills as opposed to a run-first unit like the Vikings… maybe he’ll turn it around? Sound familiar, anyone?

Story continues

TE Jared Cook | Saints

Saints' Jared Cook (87) (Gannett photo)

Age: 33 2020 stats: 37 catches | 504 yards | 7 TDs Soon to be 34, Cook has long been a playmaking tight end in the NFL even if he best days are behind him. Considering his age, he could be the perfect player to push Dawson Knox down the depth chart for one season before giving him another chance to be a No. 1.

DE Vic Beasley | Raiders

Titans defensive end Vic Beasley (Gannett photo)

Age: 28 2020 stats: 10 GP | 4 tackles| 1 for loss Beasley's value could be anywhere. He had a solid eight sacks in 2019, but last year he had four tackles between two teams. Not great, but he has flashed and could be worth a flier.

DE Carlos Dunlap | Seahawks

Seahawks defensive end Carlos Dunlap. Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Age: 32 2020 stats: 15 GP | 32 tackles | 8 for loss | 8 sacks | 4 passes defended Plenty of experience on his side, could Dunlap decide to chase a ring with the Bills? Jordan Poyer did admit to trying to recruit him recently...

RB Le'Veon Bell | Chiefs

Chiefs running back Le'Veon Bell. Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Age: 29 2020 stats: 11 GP | 4.0 yards per carry | 328 rushing yards | 2 rush TDs | 16 catches | 138 receiving yards Bell ended up leaving the Jets and picking the Chiefs over the Bills and Dolphins… but rest assured, the Bills did have interest. Bell also didn’t really… do anything to command a high price tag as a free agent.

CB Casey Hayward Jr. | Chargers

Chargers cornerback Casey Hayward (Gannett photo)

Age: 31 2020 stats: 14 GP | 41 tackles | 8 passes defended | 1 INT | PFF grade: 59.5 A down year for Hayward but his career is otherwise been rock solid. A good way for him to have a bounce-back season? Bring your services to a team with Tre'Davious White as the No. 1, making your life a whole lot easier.

CB Richard Sherman | 49ers

Cornerback Richard Sherman #25 of the 49ers. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Age: 32 2020 stats: 5 GP | 18 tackles | 1 for loss | 1 pass defended | 1 INT Despite turning 33 soon, Sherman's market still might be too much for the Bills. But he did do a podcast with Buffalo general manager Brandon Beane recently, so maybe that started something? He'd be great across from White.

1

1