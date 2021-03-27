2021 NFL Draft: Zach Wilson 'dream fit' for 49ers, per Daniel Jeremiah

Why Jeremiah believes QB Wilson 'dream fit' for 49ers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

All signs currently point to the first two selections in the 2021 NFL Draft as being Trevor Lawrence first followed by Zach Wilson at No. 2.

Now that the 49ers have traded up to the No. 3 overall pick, they more than likely will be choosing between Justin Fields, Trey Lance or Mac Jones as the other three first-round quarterback prospects. But if Wilson does end up falling past the New York Jets at No. 2, NFL Media's Daniel Jeremiah believes he would be an ideal fit in the 49ers' offense.

"My dream match would be Zach Wilson, just for how he plays and what he can do on schedule, off schedule, work off the boot action that they do," Jeremiah told 49ers team reporter Keiana Martin on "Toyota 1-on-1." "It's the same reasons why we say he's a great fit with the Jets, are the same reasons why he would be a great fit with Kyle, same offense, same system, so that to me would be the dream fit, but again I think he's going to be a New York Jet, I don't think that's going to happen."

Wilson's raw talent and impressive athleticism were on full display throughout the 2020 season with BYU, as he demonstrated a rocket arm and an ability to make plays in the open field with his feet.

But as Jeremiah and many other experts seem to agree on, Wilson's most likely landing spot seems to be to the Jets at No. 2. New York's head coach is former 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh and their offensive coordinator is Mike LaFleur, who previously served as the 49ers' passing game coordinator.

The former NFL scout went on to tell Martin why he believes Lance would be an immediate talent upgrade over current 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

"I feel like with Trey Lance you have an ability upgrade over Jimmy Garoppolo, and a lot more skill, a lot more growth there to expand your offense," Jeremiah said.

Lance was an incredibly accurate QB at North Dakota State and finished with a remarkable 28-0 touchdown-to-interception ratio during his lone full season as the starter for the Bison. NDSU didn't play a fall schedule in 2020 and Lance declared to begin preparing for the draft.

Jones helped lead a talent-rich Alabama team to a national title in 2020, finishing as a Heisman finalist while throwing for 4,500 yards with 41 touchdowns and just four interceptions.

Fields was the QB who lost to Jones and the Crimson Tide in January's national title game, and threw for 2,100 yards with 22 touchdowns and six interceptions, while playing in just eight games as Ohio State's schedule was limited by COVID-19.

Wilson seems like the ideal fit, but any of the three QBs above likely will slide in and play well in Kyle Shanahan's system.

We'll all find out in late April just who the 49ers end up selecting.

