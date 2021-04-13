2021 NFL draft: WR prospects in each round for Colts

As the 2021 NFL draft approaches, the Indianapolis Colts will be taking a look at the wide receiver position in order to add some talent to a room that has been lacking elite production for a few years now.

There are promising players in the room. Michael Pittman Jr. could take that step as the WR1 to Carson Wentz in 2021. The Colts also re-signed T.Y. Hilton to a one-year deal, giving the room some stability. Then there is the ever-reliable Zach Pascal, who led the Colts in explosive receiving plays in 2020, while Parris Campbell is hoping third time is the charm when it comes to injuries.

Even with that group of four players locked in, the Colts still need more weapons for Wentz. The 2021 draft class might be lacking size, but they have playmakers all over the board in what is another deep class.

It’s unlikely Chris Ballard will use a Day 1 pick on a wide receiver and depending on how the board falls, he may not even use a Day 2 pick either.

But let’s take a look at potential wide receiver prospects in each round for the Colts in the 2021 draft:

Round 1

Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Rashod Bateman, Minnesota

Assuming the big three in Ja'Marr Chase, Devonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle will be gone already by the time the No. 21 pick rolls around, Bateman is most likely the best option for the Colts in Round 1. Though he measured in smaller than most expected at 6-foot-0 and 190 pounds, what Bateman puts on tape is extremely intriguing. Bateman is one of the best route runners in the class and will come to the league with a polished route tree. His footwork at the line helps him beat press coverage while giving him the ability to stack defenders with ease. His length allows him to catch the ball away from his body and he's proven to have consistently reliable hands. If the Colts happen to go off-script and target a wide receiver, it would be difficult to find a better option than Bateman. Other Round 1 prospects: Terrace Marshall, Kadarius Toney

Round 2

AP Photo/Michael Woods

Terrace Marshall, LSU

We are going to go with two prospects here because the second round is a gold mine for wide receivers in this class. And I wanted to make sure Marshall got his love. If available at No. 54 overall, Marshall would be a fantastic pick for the Colts. At 6-foot-2 and 205 pounds, Marshall ran a 4.40 in the 40-yard dash. He's an explosive and length receiver who is a long and smooth strider on his routes. He's an aggressive wideout through the catch point and has proven capable of being a deep threat. Marshall has a lot to work on his game, especially when it comes to refining his route running in order to gain better separation, but the upside as a deep threat is real at just 20 years old.

Elijah Moore, Mississippi

Moore is an intriguing prospect for the Colts given what he can do in space and as a route runner from the slot. It's unlikely that the Colts would want him starting on the outside given his limited work against press coverage, but his skills would fit nicely with Frank Reich's scheme. Moore runs routes with urgency and has shown the ability to change the tempo depending on his break. He's capable of being a YAC monster with the ball in his hands, forcing missed tackles constantly despite his smaller frame. That frame, lack of length and lack of work against the press will be red flags. But Moore's game is undeniable to the point where some analysts see shades of Antonio Brown. Moore is undersized and may be relegated to the slot, but he would be a strong asset in space for Reich's offense. Other Round 2 prospects: Rondale Moore

Round 3

Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

Dyami Brown, North Carolina

Finding a deep threat will be vital for the Colts. We aren't sure what they will have with the aforementioned Campbell while it's clear Pittman Jr. will be working more on the intermediate routes. Hilton is no longer the deep threat he used to be and shouldn't be used in that capacity. But Brown would bring some new life into the passing game if he's there in the third round. He's one of the best deep threats in the draft class with easy acceleration and quickness in his releases. He's a fluid mover in his routes and shows some nuance when working vertically on double moves. He's an above-average athlete who makes big plays on a regular basis and should be on the radar for the Colts on Day 2. Other Round 3 prospects: Nico Collins, Amon Ra-St. Brown

Round 4

Syndication: The Montgomery Advertiser

Anthony Schwartz, Auburn

Talking about burners, Schwartz crushed his Pro Day at Auburn. He measured in at 6-foot-0, 186 pounds and then went on to run a 4.25 in the 40-yard dash. That number is currently the fastest among wide receivers throughout the pre-draft process. Schwartz would be an interesting prospect to start Day 3 of the draft if the Colts address needs elsewhere beforehand. A deep burner who can take the top off of a defense, Schwartz also has the ability to make plays underneath and use that speed and acceleration after the catch. Most of his production in 2020 came after the reception, which shows he can be a versatile piece in Reich's offense. Needing to work on his attacking the ball at the catch point, Schwartz also brings a narrow frame that could push him to Day 3. But if the Colts wanted a high-upside prospect who can clear out the lanes because of his speed, Schwartz is a very intriguing prospect. Other Round 4 prospects: Frank Darby

Round 5

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Tamorrion Terry, Florida State

During the final rounds of the draft, the Colts will be looking for upside. Part of that is finding athletes whose physical abilities will help them unlock their potential. Terry is likely a Day 3 prospect that fits the mold. At 6-foot-2 and 207 pounds, Terry ran a 4.44 in teh 40-yard dash at FSU's pro day. He's extremely length with 33 3/8-inch arms while his explosiveness and physicality allows him to be a big-time playmaker. Terry can work at all levels of the field. He can go over top of a defender or bully them with the ball in his hands underneath. He has had some knee issues throughout college but would be a strong addition to the wide receiver room on Day 3.

Round 6

David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Josh Imatorbhebhe, Illinois

One player the Colts have had contact with throughout the pre-draft process is one that would be a strong addition on Day 3. Imatorbhebhe didn't get an invite to the Senior Bowl even though he likely should have and represents the kind of Day 3 wide receiver the Colts can target. Imatorbhebhe makes some very impressive catches thanks to his explosiveness and ability to adjust to the football in the air. He has a lot kinks to work out in his game, including being a more consistent wideout. But the upside is there for a player to develop into a contributor down the line.

Round 7

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Jacob Harris, Central Florida

Some will view Harris as a developmental tight end. His lack of experience playing football will be the biggest detriment to his draft stock and could leave him being an undrafted free agent. That, along with his age (23), will hurt his draft stock. But Harris a physical freak. He's one of the best athletes in the class and could be worth developing. At 6-foot-5 and 219 pounds, Harris ran a 4.43 in the 40-yard dash and recorded a ridiculous 6.51 in the three-cone drill. He has the size, speed and change of direction skills to be a high-upside target in the final round of the draft.

