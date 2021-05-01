2021 NFL Draft winners, losers: Patriots defense gets big boost

Winners and losers from Day 2 of the 2021 NFL Draft originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

And just like that, we're almost halfway done with the 2021 NFL Draft.

On Day 2 we saw the New England Patriots add to their defense with DT Christian Barmore and DE Ronnie Perkins. We also witnessed the Denver Broncos make a big trade up the draft board for a running back, some teams completely ignore their offensive line needs (we're looking at you, Seahawks), and other organizations make potentially franchise-altering selections.

So which teams head into Day 3 as winners? Who were the losers? Let's take a look.