Associated Press

Instead of shaking up the first round with a blockbuster trade up for the next quarterback of the future, Washington spent the NFL draft quietly plugging holes all over the roster. Making a big splash hasn't worked out so well for this organization in the past, so coach Ron Rivera and his front office will gladly take a seemingly productive weekend of checking off items on the offseason to-do list. Washington got a linebacker who should start as a rookie in first-round pick Jamin Davis.