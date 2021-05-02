2021 NFL Draft winners, losers: Patriots, Bears address big needs

Winners and losers from the 2021 NFL Draft originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The 2021 NFL Draft is in the books, and an interesting draft it was.

We were hit with some surprises right off the bat on Day 1. The Chicago Bears traded up to snag their QB in Justin Fields, and the New England Patriots sat back at No. 15 and got a QB of their own in Mac Jones.

Day 2 was double the fun with some intriguing selections in Rounds 2 and 3, including the Patriots' picks of DT Christian Barmore and DE Ronnie Perkins. And the final day (Rounds 4-7) could be where some teams found their diamonds in the rough.

So as Day 3 comes to an end, it's time to prematurely name the winners and losers of this year's NFL Draft. Let's take a look.