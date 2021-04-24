2021 NFL Draft: Why Mike Silver believes 49ers pick Mac Jones

Why NFL Media's Silver expects 49ers to pick Mac Jones originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

With six days until the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, are the 49ers back at square one?

Not long after the 49ers acquired the No. 3 pick, the wisdom of the crowd linked the franchise to Alabama quarterback Mac Jones, in no small part because of his perceived fit in Kyle Shanahan's offense.

The 49ers scouted Ohio State QB Justin Fields -- thought to be the second-best signal-caller in this draft class entering the 2020 college football season -- and North Dakota State QB Trey Lance within the past two weeks, but conventional wisdom -- or, rather, the wisdom of notable NFL insiders, their sources and their intuition -- points toward the 49ers selecting Jones.

NFL Media's Mike Silver didn't report Friday that the 49ers would pick Jones, instead sharing his perception is that the 22-year-old will head to the Bay Area at this time next week.

1) As per NFL Network policy, I am not allowed to "tip picks"... and, in any case, this is not a report. But I've been asked a lot, on here & elsewhere, which player I think the 49ers are targeting with the third pick, and I've had some conversations w/ people who know things... — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) April 23, 2021

2) I have not talked to Kyle Shanahan, who will make the ultimate decision, as he should. He's got a much envied offensive system and a very specific idea of what kind of QB can thrive in that system, and the Niners just made perhaps their boldest trade in history to get to 3... — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) April 23, 2021

3) It is my belief that the player the Niners were targeting when they made the trade--under the assumption that Lawrence & Wilson would go 1-2 to the Jags and Jets--was Alabama QB Mac Jones. (Obviously, you only make this move if you also are very high on Lawrence and Wilson)... — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) April 23, 2021

4) Once they made the trade, Shanahan, GM John Lynch & other important decision-makers had the luxury of doing some extra digging. Both Ohio State's Justin Fields & North Dakota St.'s Trey Lance have many attractive qualities, and there's no reason not to continue the process... — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) April 23, 2021

5) I'd expect, in all likelihood, that Shanahan will stick with his original inclination and won't end up deciding he likes Fields or Lance more than Jones... and that he'll never get a shot at Lawrence or Wilson, who will be off the board... — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) April 23, 2021

6) Why Jones? Among other things, the Niners believe he has uncanny pocket skills, especially out of the shotgun formation, and next-level footwork. He can slide in the pocket to either side and react quickly to onrushing defenders, even unblocked ones... — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) April 23, 2021

7) Jones comes from a tennis-playing family and spent some time on the hardcourt as a kid, and that seems to correlate with the exceptional footwork. He clearly has absorbed a lot of football knowledge, and the synchronization of his throwing motion and footwork is impressive... — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) April 23, 2021

8) Again, this is not a report; just telling you what I perceive to be going on. Unless and until Kyle proclaims it, there will be enough drama to keep us at least a little on edge until the pick is announced next Thursday night. — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) April 23, 2021

Silver isn't alone in his belief. Jones is the betting favorite again, according to PointsBet. ESPN's Chris Mortensen pegged the Jones-49ers likelihood in the 90th percentile.

Story continues

That doesn't mean there is consensus, however. Rich Eisen, Silver's colleague at NFL Media said Wednesday he'd heard the 49ers are leaning Lance. An unnamed executive told The MMQB's Albert Breer he didn't see "any way in hell" the 49ers draft Jones.

Jones perceived similarities to Shanahan's current and former quarterbacks -- among them, current 49ers starter Jimmy Garoppolo and Atlanta Falcons QB Matt Ryan -- seem to be driving a lot of the speculation linking the Alabama QB to the Niners, even if that sells his game short. If that's the reason, it begs the question as to why Shanahan would want more of the same.

After all, the 49ers traded up to No. 3 in no small part because trading for Garoppolo hasn't worked in the way in which they envisioned. That's largely due to injuries, as the 49ers have been among the best teams in the NFL with Garoppolo healthy, but his shortcomings have nonetheless been apparent and the 49ers have a clear ceiling with him under center.

Jones, at least, would carry a much cheaper price tag than his predecessor for (at least) three seasons, assuming the 49ers stick to their word and start Garoppolo in 2021. He's also seven years younger, and the Niners wouldn't trade up to draft Jones if they didn't believe his ceiling, ultimately, was higher than Garoppolo's.

Whether the 49ers select Jones, Fields or Lance, this pick is going to be the most scrutinized of Shanahan's tenure as coach and John Lynch's as general manager. If you think the conversations and discourse surrounding the pick are intense now, wait until every week this season -- and beyond -- provides a referendum on the selection.

Download and subscribe to the 49ers Talk Podcast