2021 NFL draft: When, where and how to watch or stream all 7 rounds

The 2021 NFL draft begins tonight in Cleveland, Ohio.

Here is a look at all of the info you need on how to watch or stream each round of this year’s draft.

When

Thursday, April 29, round 1: 8:00 p.m. ET

Friday, April 30, rounds 2-3: 7:00 p.m. ET

Saturday, May 1, rounds 4-7: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV

The draft will be broadcast live on ABC, ESPN and NFL Network.

Stream

FuboTV (try it free)

Panthers picks

Heading into the draft, Carolina holds eight selections following yesterday’s trade of Teddy Bridgewater to the Broncos. Here is the updated list of all their picks this year:

Round 1: No. 8

Round 2: No. 39

Round 3: No. 73

Round 4: No. 113

Round 5: No. 151

Round 6: No. 191

Round 6: No. 193

Round 6: No. 222

Related