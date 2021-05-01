2021 NFL draft: Where the Colts stand entering Day 3

The final day of the 2021 NFL draft is here, and the Indianapolis Colts are expected to be busy.

After making just two selections in the first two rounds of the draft, the Colts have one pick in each round on Saturday. However, it wouldn’t be a surprise at all if general manager Chris Ballard moved back at some point to add more picks in the fifth and sixth rounds.

Here’s where the Colts stand entering the final day of the 2021 NFL draft:

Draft Review

Frederick Breedon/Getty Images

The Colts have spent their first two picks on the defensive line. They used the No. 21 overall pick to select former Michigan edge rusher Kwity Paye, which was met with all-around praise. In Round 2, the Colts made a bit of a surprise pick going with former Vanderbilt defensive lineman Dayo Odeyingbo, a pick that was met with some criticism given that he won't be making much of an impact during his rookie season after suffering a torn Achilles in January.

Updated Draft Order

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

The Colts will have one pick in each round of Day 3, but that is subject to change when they get on the clock. Regardless, here's how it looks entering the final day of the draft:

Round 4 | No. 127 overall

Round 5 | No. 165 overall

Round 6 | No. 206 overall

Round 7 | No. 248 overall

Updated Draft Needs

AP Photo/Darron Cummings

After using their first two picks to bolster the defensive front, the team needs remain largely the same for the Colts on Day 3. Here's a look at the top remaining needs for Indy:

Offensive Tackle

Tight End

Wide Receiver

Safety

Cornerback

Linebacker

Best Remaining Prospects

Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

The Colts will have plenty of prospects to choose from on Day 3 and many of which are coming at positions of need. Here's just a quick look at some of the top prospects at each position of need that are available:

Offensive Tackle

D'Ante Smith, East Carolina

James Hudson, Cincinnati

Stone Forsythe, Florida

Jaylon Moore, Western Michigan

Brendan James, Nebraska

Tommy Doyle, Miami (OH)

Larnel Coleman, Massachussettes

Tight End

Brevin Jordan, Miami

Jacob Harris, UCF

Briley Moore, Kansas State

Wide Receiver

Amon-Ra St. Brown, USC

Tylan Wallace, Oklahoma State

Simi Fehoko, Stanford

Jaelon Darden, North Texas

Cornerback

Camryn Bynum, California

Isreal Mukuamu, South Carolina

Trill Williams, Syracuse

Safety

Jamar Johnson, Indiana

Tyree Gillespie, Missouri

Darrick Forrest, Cincinnati

JaCoby Stevens, LSU

Linebacker

Jabril Cox, LSU

Derrick Barnes, Purdue

Nick Niemann, Iowa

