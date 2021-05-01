2021 NFL draft: Where the Colts stand entering Day 3
The final day of the 2021 NFL draft is here, and the Indianapolis Colts are expected to be busy.
After making just two selections in the first two rounds of the draft, the Colts have one pick in each round on Saturday. However, it wouldn’t be a surprise at all if general manager Chris Ballard moved back at some point to add more picks in the fifth and sixth rounds.
Here’s where the Colts stand entering the final day of the 2021 NFL draft:
Draft Review
Frederick Breedon/Getty Images
The Colts have spent their first two picks on the defensive line. They used the No. 21 overall pick to select former Michigan edge rusher Kwity Paye, which was met with all-around praise. In Round 2, the Colts made a bit of a surprise pick going with former Vanderbilt defensive lineman Dayo Odeyingbo, a pick that was met with some criticism given that he won't be making much of an impact during his rookie season after suffering a torn Achilles in January.
Updated Draft Order
Gregory Shamus/Getty Images
The Colts will have one pick in each round of Day 3, but that is subject to change when they get on the clock. Regardless, here's how it looks entering the final day of the draft:
Round 4 | No. 127 overall
Round 5 | No. 165 overall
Round 6 | No. 206 overall
Round 7 | No. 248 overall
Updated Draft Needs
AP Photo/Darron Cummings
After using their first two picks to bolster the defensive front, the team needs remain largely the same for the Colts on Day 3. Here's a look at the top remaining needs for Indy:
Offensive Tackle
Tight End
Wide Receiver
Safety
Cornerback
Linebacker
Best Remaining Prospects
Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports
The Colts will have plenty of prospects to choose from on Day 3 and many of which are coming at positions of need. Here's just a quick look at some of the top prospects at each position of need that are available:
Offensive Tackle
D'Ante Smith, East Carolina
James Hudson, Cincinnati
Stone Forsythe, Florida
Jaylon Moore, Western Michigan
Brendan James, Nebraska
Tommy Doyle, Miami (OH)
Larnel Coleman, Massachussettes
Tight End
Brevin Jordan, Miami
Jacob Harris, UCF
Briley Moore, Kansas State
Wide Receiver
Amon-Ra St. Brown, USC
Tylan Wallace, Oklahoma State
Simi Fehoko, Stanford
Jaelon Darden, North Texas
Cornerback
Camryn Bynum, California
Isreal Mukuamu, South Carolina
Trill Williams, Syracuse
Safety
Jamar Johnson, Indiana
Tyree Gillespie, Missouri
Darrick Forrest, Cincinnati
JaCoby Stevens, LSU
Linebacker
Jabril Cox, LSU
Derrick Barnes, Purdue
Nick Niemann, Iowa
