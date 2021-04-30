2021 NFL draft: Where the Colts stand entering Day 2
The Indianapolis Colts have gotten through the first round of the 2021 NFL draft and now will be moving on to Day 2, which still only features on selection.
Day 2 is typically where general manager Chris Ballard makes his money. Since 2010, the Colts have had 15 second-round picks. Ballard has contributed 10 of those in just the last four drafts.
As the Colts enter Day 2 of the draft, here’s where they stand:
Day 1 Review
The Colts came away with one of the top players on their board in defensive end Kwity Paye. They stayed at No. 21 overall instead of trading back as the offer they received wasn't enticing enough. It was a big win in Round 1 for the Colts as they now have a higher upside edge rusher room than before the draft.
Remaining Draft Order
Apr 29, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; A view of the stage before the 2021 NFL Draft at First Energy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
The Colts have just one selection as it stands on Friday for Day 2 of the draft. They gave away their third-round pick this year in the trad to acquire Carson Wentz from the Philadlephia Eagles. Expect Ballard to move back from his second-rounder in an attempt to add another Day 3 pick.
Day 2
Round 2 | No. 54 overall
Day 3
Round 4 | No. 127 overall
Round 5 | No. 165 overall
Round 6 | No. 206 overall
Round 7 | No. 248 overall
Updated Draft Needs
The Colts addressed the edge rusher room and while it wouldn't be a surprise if they did so again on Day 3, it might be more unlikely to happen now that they drafted Paye. Here's a look at the remaining needs for the Colts:
Offensive Tackle
Tight End
Wide Receiver
Cornerback
Safety
Best Remaining Prospects
AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn
There are a lot of strong prospects the Colts will consider and a lot of them won't make it to No. 54 overall. But there are still a number of players left that should intrigue the Colts:
Offensive Tackle
Samuel Cosmi, Texas
Teven Jenkins, Oklahoma State
Brady Christensen, BYU
Dillon Radunz, North Dakota State
Liam Eichenberg, Notre Dame
Jalen Mayfield, Michigan
Safety
Trevon Moehrig, TCU
Jevon Holland, Oregon
Cornerback
Asante Samuel Jr., Florida State
Ifeatu Melifonwu, Syracuse
Kelvin Joseph, Kentucky
Tight End
Pat Freirmuth, Penn State
Tommy Tremble, Notre Dame
Wide Receiver
Terrace Marshall Jr., LSU
Elijah Moore, Ole Miss
Rondale Moore, Purdue
Amon-Ra St. Brown, USC
Nico Collins, Michigan
Dyami Brown, North Carolina
