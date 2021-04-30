2021 NFL draft: Where the Colts stand entering Day 2

The Indianapolis Colts have gotten through the first round of the 2021 NFL draft and now will be moving on to Day 2, which still only features on selection.

Day 2 is typically where general manager Chris Ballard makes his money. Since 2010, the Colts have had 15 second-round picks. Ballard has contributed 10 of those in just the last four drafts.

As the Colts enter Day 2 of the draft, here’s where they stand:

Day 1 Review

The Colts came away with one of the top players on their board in defensive end Kwity Paye. They stayed at No. 21 overall instead of trading back as the offer they received wasn't enticing enough. It was a big win in Round 1 for the Colts as they now have a higher upside edge rusher room than before the draft.

Remaining Draft Order

The Colts have just one selection as it stands on Friday for Day 2 of the draft. They gave away their third-round pick this year in the trad to acquire Carson Wentz from the Philadlephia Eagles. Expect Ballard to move back from his second-rounder in an attempt to add another Day 3 pick.

Day 2

Round 2 | No. 54 overall

Day 3

Round 4 | No. 127 overall

Round 5 | No. 165 overall

Round 6 | No. 206 overall

Round 7 | No. 248 overall

Updated Draft Needs

The Colts addressed the edge rusher room and while it wouldn't be a surprise if they did so again on Day 3, it might be more unlikely to happen now that they drafted Paye. Here's a look at the remaining needs for the Colts:

Offensive Tackle

Tight End

Wide Receiver

Cornerback

Safety

Best Remaining Prospects

There are a lot of strong prospects the Colts will consider and a lot of them won't make it to No. 54 overall. But there are still a number of players left that should intrigue the Colts:

Offensive Tackle

Samuel Cosmi, Texas

Teven Jenkins, Oklahoma State

Brady Christensen, BYU

Dillon Radunz, North Dakota State

Liam Eichenberg, Notre Dame

Jalen Mayfield, Michigan

Safety

Trevon Moehrig, TCU

Jevon Holland, Oregon

Cornerback

Asante Samuel Jr., Florida State

Ifeatu Melifonwu, Syracuse

Kelvin Joseph, Kentucky

Tight End

Pat Freirmuth, Penn State

Tommy Tremble, Notre Dame

Wide Receiver

Terrace Marshall Jr., LSU

Elijah Moore, Ole Miss

Rondale Moore, Purdue

Amon-Ra St. Brown, USC

Nico Collins, Michigan

Dyami Brown, North Carolina

