2021 NFL Draft: Where 49ers' two compensatory picks fall this year

The 49ers received good news Wednesday when it comes to the 2021 NFL Draft. They now have two more picks, as the league announced which teams will have compensatory picks this coming April.

As part of the new additions to the Rooney Rule, the 49ers received a third-round pick (No. 102) for Robert Saleh being hired as the New York Jets' head coach and Martin Mayhew becoming the new general manager of the Washington Football Team. They also have a compensatory pick in the fifth round (likely No. 180) from losing receiver Emmanuel Sanders as a free agent last offseason.

The NFL originally issued the 49ers three comp picks (two third-rounders this year) for the Saleh and Mayhew hires, but those picks actually will be stretched out over the next three seasons.

Not so fast. The #49ers receive two compensatory picks. They receive ONE third-round selection each of the next three years for Robert Saleh and Martin Mayhew leaving for HC & GM jobs. SF also gets fifth-round pick for losing Emmanuel Sanders last year as a free agent. — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) March 10, 2021

Update: The NFL plans to send a revised list of 2021 comp picks to clubs, fixing a mistake on the original list. The new rule says the #49ers are supposed to get one third-rounder in each of the next three drafts for losing Robert Saleh and Martin Mayhew, not two picks this year. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 10, 2021

With the two new compensatory picks, the 49ers now have 10 total draft picks this year.

Here are the 49ers' ten draft picks:

1. Round 1: No. 12

2. Round 2: No. 43

3. Round 3: No. 102 (comp/Saleh-Mayhew)

4. Round 4:

5. Round 5:

6. Round 5: (from Saints/Kwon Alexander)

7. Round 5: (comp/Emmanuel Sanders)

8. Round 6

9. Round 7 (from Jets/Jordan Willis)

10. Round 7 — Matt Barrows (@mattbarrows) March 10, 2021

The 49ers also have the 11th-most salary-cap space now that the NFL's salary cap for the 2021 season is set at $182.5 million.

This of course will be an important offseason for the 49ers as they look to be Super Bowl contenders yet again. They have a handful of key players set to become free agents, and have some big decisions to make when it comes to the draft.

