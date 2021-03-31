2021 NFL Draft: Watch Florida TE Kyle Pitts put on a show at Pro Day originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is the top player in the 2021 NFL Draft class, but Florida tight end Kyle Pitts also has a chance to be an elite-level player for a very long time.

Pitts was fantastic for the Gators during the 2020 college football season. He tallied 43 receptions for 770 yards and 12 touchdowns in eight games.

The 20-year-old has all the physical tools you want in a modern tight end. He has great size at 6-foot-5 and 245 pounds, and he also has tremendous speed.

Pitts showed off his physical traits and football skill Wednesday at his Pro Day in Florida, where he put on an absolute show for scouts, coaches and other NFL personnel in attendance or watching on television.

He ran an unofficial time of 4.44 seconds in the 40-yard dash, which is an amazing number for a tight end.

4.44u 🤯



Florida TE Kyle Pitts showing out at pro day



(via @KimJonesSports)pic.twitter.com/UiMcgpfxZS — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) March 31, 2021

Pitts also has the longest wingspan measurement of any wide receiver or tight end in the last two decades:

Kyle Pitts has a longer wingspan than any WR or TE in the NFL (83 3/8") in the last 20 years 🤯



Breaking DK Metcalf’s record 👀 pic.twitter.com/CTt8U0sEMT — PFF (@PFF) March 31, 2021

ESPN draft expert Mel Kiper's Jr. has Pitts ranked as the No. 2 prospect in this class behind Lawrence. Most mock drafts project Pitts to be a top seven pick in the first round, with some predicting he'll land in the top five.

Do the New England Patriots have a chance to land Pitts? It's hard to see him falling to No. 15, where the Patriots currently are slotted to pick in Round 1. The Pats probably would have to trade up several spots to have a chance at Pitts. Tight end also is no longer a major roster need for New England after it spent huge in free agency to sign Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith.

Still, it's pretty easy to fall in love with Pitts' incredible talent, and that was evident during his Pro Day on Wednesday. If the Patriots see a pathway to being able to draft him, it's definitely worth exploring.