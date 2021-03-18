2021 NFL Draft: Updating Patriots picks' after Marcus Cannon trade details

Updating Patriots' 2021 draft picks after Cannon trade details originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots have been busy in free agency, but they still have plenty of work to do. A lot of that work could happen in the 2021 NFL Draft.

The Patriots own the No. 15 overall pick and could look to land a quarterback after making a flurry of moves over the last several days. Among those moves was a trade of Marcus Cannon to the Houston Texans, and ESPN's Mike Reiss shared the full details of the move Thursday morning.

Details on Patriots-Texans/Marcus Cannon trade terms:



Texans get:

OT Marcus Cannon

5th round pick

6th round pick (originally Dallas)



Patriots get:

4th round pick (originally Arizona)

6th round pick — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) March 18, 2021

The pick swap lands New England a fourth-round pick via the Arizona Cardinals and Houston's sixth-round selection. Now that we have those details, below is an updated list of every Patriots pick for the 2021 NFL Draft, which begins April 29.

(Note: The NFL has yet to lock in the draft order, so the pick numbers could change slightly but should only move one or two spots.)

Round 1 No. 15 Round 2 No. 46 Round 3 No. 97 (comp pick) Round 4 No. 121 Round 4 No. 123 (via HOU) Round 4 No. 140 (comp pick) Round 6 No. 188 (via HOU) Round 6 No. 195 (via DAL) Round 7 No. 243

The Patriots have a total of nine selections, including six in the first four rounds and three in the fourth round alone. That's on par with their recent history, as New England made 10 picks each in the 2020 and 2019 Drafts and nine picks in the 2019 Draft.

Bill Belichick's club has plenty of holes to fill with those selections despite the team's free-agent spending spree. The most pressing question remains whether New England will take a QB to compete with Cam Newton in a revamped offense.

The way Patriots' offseason has gone so far, we're not ruling out any surprises.