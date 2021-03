2021 NFL draft: Updated prospect rankings for every position

March has arrived, which means the 2021 NFL draft is right around the corner.

As such, it’s time for us to update our prospect rankings for every position group in this year’s draft class, from a top-heavy group of quarterbacks to a deep crop of offensive tackles, wide receivers and edge defenders.

Here are our updated lists:

Quarterback

https://draftwire.usatoday.com/gallery/2021-nfl-draft-rankings-quarterback-trevor-lawrence-justin-fields-trey-lance-zach-wilson/

Running Back

https://draftwire.usatoday.com/gallery/2021-nfl-draft-rankings-running-back-najee-harris-travis-etienne-javonte-williams/

Wide Receiver

https://draftwire.usatoday.com/gallery/2021-nfl-draft-rankings-wide-receiver-jamarr-chasee-devonta-smith-jaylen-waddle/

Tight End

https://draftwire.usatoday.com/gallery/2021-nfl-draft-rankings-tight-end-kyle-pitts-pat-freiermuth-brevin-jordan/

Offensive Tackle

https://draftwire.usatoday.com/gallery/2021-nfl-draft-rankings-offensive-tackle-penei-sewell-rashawn-slater-christian-darrisaw/

Interior Offensive Line

https://draftwire.usatoday.com/gallery/2021-nfl-draft-rankings-interior-offensive-line-alijah-vera-tucker-wyatt-davis-landon-dickerson/

Edge Defender

https://draftwire.usatoday.com/gallery/2021-nfl-draft-rankings-edge-defender-gregory-rousseau-kwity-paye-joseph-ossai/

Interior Defensive Line

https://draftwire.usatoday.com/gallery/2021-nfl-draft-rankings-interior-defensive-line-christian-barmore-levi-onwuzurike-tommy-togiai/

Linebacker

https://draftwire.usatoday.com/gallery/2021-nfl-draft-rankings-linebacker-micah-parsons-jeremiah-owusu-koramoah-zaven-collins/

Cornerback

https://draftwire.usatoday.com/gallery/2021-nfl-draft-rankings-cornerback-caleb-farley-patrick-surtain-jaycee-horn/

Safety

https://draftwire.usatoday.com/gallery/2021-nfl-draft-rankings-safety-trevon-moehrig-jevon-holland-richie-grant/

