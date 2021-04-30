2021 NFL draft: Updated Day 2 pick order for Rounds 2 and 3

Now the real fun begins – for the Los Angeles Rams, at least.

After sitting out the first round and celebrating their trade for Jalen Ramsey, the Rams join the fun on Friday night with three picks in Rounds 2 and 3. The board fell nicely for them in the first round with many of the top linemen, centers and cornerbacks still available.

And while there were a few trades in Round 1, there weren’t as many as some expected. So the order for Rounds 2 and 3 remain somewhat unchanged on Friday night.

To get you prepared for Day 2, take a look at the full pick order for the second and third rounds below.

Rams' remaining picks

Day 2

Round 2, No. 57 overall

Round 3, No. 88 overall

Round 3, No. 103 overall

Day 3

Round 4, No. 141 overall

Round 6, No. 209 overall

Round 7, No. 252 overall

Round 2

33) Jacksonville Jaguars 34) New York Jets 35) Atlanta Falcons 36) Miami Dolphins (from Houston Texans) 37) Philadelphia Eagles 38) Cincinnati Bengals 39) Carolina Panthers 40) Denver Broncos 41) Detroit Lions 42) New York Giants 43) San Francisco 49ers 44) Dallas Cowboys 45) Jacksonville Jaguars (from Minnesota Vikings) 46) New England Patriots 47) Los Angeles Chargers 48) Las Vegas Raiders 49) Arizona Cardinals 50) Miami Dolphins 51) Washington Football Team 52) Chicago Bears 53) Tennessee Titans 54) Indianapolis Colts 55) Pittsburgh Steelers 56) Seattle Seahawks 57) Los Angeles Rams 58) Kansas City Chiefs (from Baltimore Ravens) 59) Cleveland Browns 60) New Orleans Saints 61) Buffalo Bills 62) Green Bay Packers 63) Kansas City Chiefs 64) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Round 3

65) Jacksonville Jaguars 66) Minnesota Vikings (from New York Jets) 67) Houston Texans 68) Atlanta Falcons 69) Cincinnati Bengals 70) Philadelphia Eagles 71) Denver Broncos 72) Detroit Lions 73) Carolina Panthers 74) Washington Football Team (from San Francisco 49ers) 75) Dallas Cowboys 76) New York Giants 77) Los Angeles Chargers 78) Minnesota Vikings 79) Las Vegas Raiders (from Arizona Cardinals) 80) Las Vegas Raiders 81) Miami Dolphins 82) Washington Football Team 83) Chicago Bears 84) Dallas Cowboys (from Philadelphia Eagles via Indianapolis Colts) 85) Tennessee Titans 86) Minnesota Vikings (from New York Jets via Seattle Seahawks) 87) Pittsburgh Steelers 88) Los Angeles Rams 89) Cleveland Browns 90) Minnesota Vikings (from Baltimore Ravens) 91) Cleveland Browns (from New Orleans Saints) 92) Green Bay Packers 93) Buffalo Bills 94) Baltimore Ravens (from Kansas City Chiefs) 95) Tampa Bay Buccaneers 96) New England Patriots (compensatory) 97) Los Angeles Chargers (compensatory) 98) New Orleans Saints (compensatory) 99) Dallas Cowboys (compensatory) 100) Tennessee Titans (compensatory) 101) Detroit Lions (compensatory, from Los Angeles Rams) 102) San Francisco 49ers (compensatory) 103) Los Angeles Rams (compensatory) 104) Baltimore Ravens (compensatory) 105) New Orleans Saints (compensatory)

