2021 NFL Draft: Updated Chicago Bears 7-round mock draft

With the 2020 season slowly slipping away from the Chicago Bears (5-4), it might be time to start paying closer attention to the landscape of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Sure, the Bears could snap their three-game losing streak Monday night against the Minnesota Vikings, but would it change the outlook for this team all that much? Without a quality starting quarterback or competent offensive line, the ceiling feels very low for a team led by a low-level play-caller.

In this new seven-round mock draft, the Bears land (maybe?) their quarterback of the future and beef up the offensive line in what will be a critical first and second day of the 2021 NFL draft.

Check it out.

Round 1, Pick 16: Trey Lance, QB, North Dakota State

Jan 11, 2020; Frisco, Texas, USA; North Dakota State Bison quarterback Trey Lance (5) scrambles from James Madison Dukes safety D'Angelo Amos (24) in the third quarterat Toyota Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Quarterback will be the popular first-round pick for Chicago Bears mock drafts over the next few months. Nick Foles is failing as a bridge to QB-next and Mitch Trubisky is already a failed former first-rounder. The Bears have no choice but to consider North Dakota State's Trey Lance at No. 16 overall, even if he's one of the riskier first-round players in this year's class. Keep an eye on BYU's Zach Wilson as a potential first-round target, too.

Round 2, Pick 48: Rashawn Slater, OL, Northwestern

Dec 1, 2018; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Chase Young (2) rushes the line (2) in the first half against Northwestern Wildcats lineman Rashawn Slater (70) in the Big Ten conference championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas J. Russo-USA TODAY Sports

Rashawn Slater would be the perfect 2021 NFL Draft target for the Chicago Bears because of his diverse skillset along the offensive line. He's an experienced starter at left and right tackle and projects more as an interior lineman in the NFL. Regardless of where he ends up playing as a pro, Slater is an instant upgrade at several positions for the Bears' offensive line.

Round 3, Pick 79: Deonte Brown, iOL, Alabama

Alabama quarterback Mac Jones (10) throws behind blockers Alabama offensive lineman Deonte Brown (65) and Alabama offensive lineman Landon Dickerson (69) during the first half of Alabama's final home game of the year against Western Carolina Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Bryant-Denny Stadium. [Staff Photo/Gary Cosby Jr.]

Alabama Vs Western Carolina

Deonte Brown isn't the most gifted athlete in the 2021 NFL Draft, but he's a big-bodied mauler who'd bring some much-needed nastiness to the Bears' running game. This pick makes it back-to-back selections invested in the offensive line, which is the exact strategy needed to repair what's quickly become this team's biggest and most crippling weakness.

Round 5, Pick 156: Khyiris Tonga, iDL, BYU

Sep 26, 2020; Provo, UT, USA; BYU defensive lineman Khyiris Tonga (95) looks on after sacking Troy quarterback Gunnar Watson in the first half during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in Provo, Utah. Mandatory Credit: Rick Bowmer/Pool Photo-USA TODAY Sports

The Bears haven't been as impacted by nose tackle Eddie Goldman's opt-out as was originally feared, but his absence certainly exposed the need for Chicago to add higher-end depth behind him. Enter Tonga, whose 322-pound frame and ability against the run certainly fit the bill.

Round 6, Pick 193: Cade Johnson, WR, South Dakota St.

South Dakota State’s Cade Johnson (15) sprints to the sideline after a catch against Southern Utah’s Carlton Johnson during the first quarter of the Jackrabbits’ matchup against the Thunderbirds Saturday night at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium in Brookings.

Img 0667 Copy

Johnson already accepted an invitation to the 2021 Senior Bowl, which will be his first action of the 2020 season after entering the transfer portal (and likely not playing at all this year). Johnson (5-10, 180) had a productive 2019 season with the Jackrabbits that included 72 catches for 1,222 yards and eight touchdowns. With the uncertainty surrounding the future of Allen Robinson, most mock drafts will have the Bears coming out of the 2021 NFL Draft with at least one pass-catcher, if not more.

Round 6, Pick 215: Deommodore Lenoir, CB, Oregon

Dec 6, 2019; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Oregon Ducks linebacker Troy Dye (35) and Oregon cornerback Deommodore Lenoir (6) and Oregon safety Brady Breeze (25) react during the second half of the Pac-12 Conference championship game against the Utah Utes at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Lenoir (5-11, 195 pounds) has been a productive cornerback for the Ducks who totaled 46 tackles and one interception in 2019. He has five career interceptions entering the 2020 season and would provide the Bears with another depth piece behind starters Kyle Fuller and Jaylon Johnson.

Round 7, Pick 220: Jamar Watson, EDGE, Kentucky

Oct 10, 2020; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats linebacker Jamar Watson (31) celebrates after an interception against the Mississippi State Bulldogs in the second half at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

The Bears' quest to find a quality pass-rusher opposite Khalil Mack continues in 2020, even after signing Robert Quinn to a massive free-agent contract. Quinn has just one sack through nine games. And while Watson isn't an elite pass-rushing prospect, he has found some success hunting quarterbacks in the SEC. He has three sacks so far in 2020 and finished 2019 with 6.5.