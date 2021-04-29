2021 NFL Draft: Trey Lance is betting favorite to 49ers at No. 3

Lance is now betting favorite to 49ers on day of NFL draft originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The rumors, the smokescreens, the craziness finally is about to end. We've reached the finish line. Almost.

The 2021 NFL Draft is here, and it has been a wild morning for 49ers fans. Let's keep that going.

As of this publishing, Alabama QB Mac Jones now longer is the betting favorite to go to the 49ers with the No. 3 pick. He has been leapfrogged by North Dakota State's Trey Lance, per PointsBet, who now sits atop at minus-150.

Jones has the second-best odds at plus-125, followed by Ohio State's Justin Fields at plus-600.

The 49ers are choosing between the three prospects to be their signal-caller of the future. The rookie might have to be the quarterback of the present, too, as Jimmy Garoppolo could be traded this offseason.

Follow the money or follow your gut? Thursday night we finally will know the answer to the giant question surround Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers.

