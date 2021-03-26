2021 NFL draft: Trevor Lawrence impressed by Zach Wilson’s throw

The Telegraph

First Bryson DeChambeau was forced to realise that, despite his extreme bulking up in the last year, he was not the strongest member of the group when Tommy Fleetwood’s caddie unwittingly snapped a thick signpost clean in two. And then the mighty American was reminded by the Englishman that the long, booming game can be countered by cultured iron play. Fleetwood beat DeChambeau on the last to win Group 5 of the WGC Match Play and progressed to the weekend knockout stages for just the second time in his career. In fairness to DeChambeau he played a full and valiant part in an enthralling encounter. Except the final round-robin game will be remembered for the bizarre incident on the third. Fleetwood’s drive ended on the cart path, but rather than take a drop this remarkably precise ball-striker decided the best option was to play it from where it lay. The problem was that in line was a signpost, indicating that this was the point where spectators should cross the fairway. Ian Finnis, the 6ft 7in Liverpudlian, believed it was simply a case of pulling the eight-foot post out of the ground. But it was rooted deep and in the process of struggling with it, Finnis split it half. Job done - if done rather agriculturally - Finnis, the husband of former England goalkeeper Rachel Brown, shrugged his shoulders, acknowledged the cheers of the fans and quipped “send me the bill”. Laughing, Fleetwood managed to compose himself to hit a wonderful shot on to the green. “I just know how clumsy he is, so I was expecting it, to be honest,” Fleetwood said of his childhood friend. “He’s not got the lightest touch. We can reimburse the tournament for a new walking sign.”