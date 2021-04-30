2021 NFL Draft: Travis Etienne to the Jacksonville Jaguars

Andy Behrens reacts to the Jacksonville Jaguars' selection of running back Travis Etienne, and what fantasy impact the rookie will have in Year 1.

Jacksonville Jaguars draft Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson

After selecting Trevor Lawrence with the top overall pick in the draft, the Jaguars followed that up by taking his Clemson teammate Travis Etienne to add another intriguing offensive talent.

The move hurts James Robinson's fantasy value in a major way. One of last season's top waiver pickups, Robinson won't get anywhere near the workload he did in 2020. The pair are likely to share the touches in the backfield. Etienne profiles more as a third-down back, but you don't use a first-round pick on a running back to have him sit.

Etienne Pros: Burst, balance, evolution as a legit weapon in the receiving game.

Cons: Smaller frame could limit his usage in short-yardage and goal-line situations; has a tendency to bounce it outside.

NFL Comp: Somewhere between Alvin Kamara and Kenyan Drake.

Note: Pros, cons and NFL comp are from Liz Loza