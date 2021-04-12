2021 NFL draft trade value chart: How much are Rams’ picks worth?

The 2021 NFL draft is right around the corner with just over two weeks until the first round kicks off on Thursday, April 29. The Los Angeles Rams won’t be participating in Round 1 for the fifth straight year, and they won’t make a first-round selection until 2024 – barring a trade up in the next three years.

In this year’s draft, they have six total selections. They don’t have any picks in the first round or fifth round, but they do have two third-rounders. It’s highly unlikely the Rams will trade up from No. 57 into the first round, but if there is a player they covet who slips into the 40s or early 50s, they could move up.

Or, in a more likely scenario, they could trade back from No. 57 to add more picks in the later rounds, giving them more chances to land rookie contributors. Let’s not forget, Jordan Fuller was an immediate starter as a sixth-round pick, and Sebastian Joseph-Day became a starter in Year 2 after also being a sixth-rounder.

Jimmy Johnson developed a trade value chart while he was with the Cowboys, which is used by many today to determine potential trades in the draft. Below is a look at the trade value chart, which shows how much each of the Rams’ picks are worth.

Trade value chart

Rams' pick values

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Round 2, No. 57 overall: 330 points Round 3, No. 88 overall: 150 points Round 3, No. 103 overall: 88 points Round 4, No. 141 overall: 35.5 points Round 6, No. 209 overall: 6.2 points Round 7, No. 252 overall: 1 point

Total value: 610.7 points

1

1